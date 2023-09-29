John Manzari Brings One Man Song And Dance Show To Birdland

The performance is on Thursday, October 12 at 8:30pm.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 1 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
Review: Viral Social Media STARR Sings Her Music Live At Dizzy's Club Introducing Her New Photo 2 Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz
10 Videos To Count The Hours 'Til Alexandra Silber Brings THE HOUR OF PEARL To The Green R Photo 3 10 Alexandra Silber Videos That Shine Like A Gem
10 Videos Full Of Frippery For THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR At Birdland Theater Photo 4 10 Frivolous Bryce Edwards Videos

John Manzari Brings One Man Song And Dance Show To Birdland

John Manzari Brings One Man Song And Dance Show To Birdland

Fresh from his Broadway debut in Funny Girl, performer John Manzari brings his unique blend of song and tap dance to Birdland Theater, Thursday, October 12 at 8:30pm.

Joined by collaborator and pianist Luther S. Allison and backed by the rhythm section of Jonathon Muir-Cotton on bass and Domo Branch on drums, Manzari offers a selection of jazz standards, modern favorites and original compositions driven by improvised percussive tap that embodies the spirit of Sammy Davis Jr. and the influential Hines brothers. A multi-faceted entertainer of the 21st century, Manzari's modern-day song and dance man approach to his performance links past black entertainers to today's audiences with rhythm, melody, and camaraderie. The set list will offer engaging audience interaction and a multi-generational journey through song and dance, with a set list that ranges from Gregory Porter, Donny Hathaway, Danny Elfman, and more.

“While it has been less than a month since I took my final bow in Broadway's Funny Girl, this has been a transformative time for me as an artist – embracing the legacy of my teachers, mentors, and the incredible black showmen of the 20th century,” notes Manzari. “I seek to uphold and revere their legacy by continuing the tradition they championed.”




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO Comes to 54 Below in October Photo
54 SINGS OLIVIA RODRIGO Comes to 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo in October. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Steve Ross Brings Fall Collection to Birdland Jazz Club in October Photo
Steve Ross Brings 'Fall Collection' to Birdland Jazz Club in October

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of celebrated pianist and singer Steve Ross in his new evening “Fall Collection” on Monday, October 30 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

3
GIRL TALK - A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present Comes to Chelsea Table + St Photo
GIRL TALK - A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage in October

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present award-winning vocalist Marissa Mulder in her new show “Girl Talk – A Tribute to Female Songwriters Past & Present” on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM. Learn more about the performance here!

4
Lama El Homaïssi to Present NOT HAREM MATERIAL at Joes Pub in October Photo
Lama El Homaïssi to Present NOT HAREM MATERIAL at Joe's Pub in October

Join Lama El Homaïssi for a captivating performance of Not Harem Material at Joe's Pub on October 14, as part of the Artistic Freedom Initiative's Beautiful Forms: Queer Art Unbound Festival. Don't miss this incredible show celebrating queer art and expression.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You