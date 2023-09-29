John Manzari Brings One Man Song And Dance Show To Birdland

Fresh from his Broadway debut in Funny Girl, performer John Manzari brings his unique blend of song and tap dance to Birdland Theater, Thursday, October 12 at 8:30pm.

Joined by collaborator and pianist Luther S. Allison and backed by the rhythm section of Jonathon Muir-Cotton on bass and Domo Branch on drums, Manzari offers a selection of jazz standards, modern favorites and original compositions driven by improvised percussive tap that embodies the spirit of Sammy Davis Jr. and the influential Hines brothers. A multi-faceted entertainer of the 21st century, Manzari's modern-day song and dance man approach to his performance links past black entertainers to today's audiences with rhythm, melody, and camaraderie. The set list will offer engaging audience interaction and a multi-generational journey through song and dance, with a set list that ranges from Gregory Porter, Donny Hathaway, Danny Elfman, and more.

“While it has been less than a month since I took my final bow in Broadway's Funny Girl, this has been a transformative time for me as an artist – embracing the legacy of my teachers, mentors, and the incredible black showmen of the 20th century,” notes Manzari. “I seek to uphold and revere their legacy by continuing the tradition they championed.”