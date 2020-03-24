Joe's Pub Continues JOE'S PUB LIVE! With Divahn, Thurber Theater and More!

After last week's successful launch of Joe's Pub LIVE!, Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater, will continue itsa??free series of live-streamed and archived performances from their iconic stage in New York City. This initiative serves to facilitate social connection during this time of physical distancing, so Joe's Pub will share concerts with their audiences each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8PM Eastern.

This week's schedule of performances will feature Iranian-descended singer Galeet Dardashti leading the all-female powerhouse Middle Eastern Jewish ensemble Divahn on Thursday, March 26 at 8PM; a concert from Hear Her Song, a musical celebration of distinguished female leaders worldwide that commissions new songs inspired by their words from female composers from around the world, on Friday, March 27 at 8PM; and a jam session from Thurber Theater, a musical variety show hosted and curated by Michael Thurber, on Saturday, March 28 at 8PM.

Beyond this week, other confirmed shows include multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Treya Lam on Thursday, April 2 at 8PM; AJOYO's sophomore album EP release party at Joe's Pub on Thursday, April 9 at 8PM; and Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremiah Abiah's ABIAH Sings Madonna on Saturday, April 11 at 8PM.

For the most up to date information, please visit their calendar.

DIVAHN

Thursday, March 26 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Iranian-descended singer Galeet Dardashti leads the all-female powerhouse Middle Eastern Jewish ensemble Divahn. The New York City-based group has gained an international following with its fresh and fiery renditions of traditional and original Sephardi/Mizrahi Jewish songs: lush string arrangements, eclectic Indian, Middle Eastern, and Latin percussion, and vocals spanning Hebrew, Judeo-Spanish, Persian, Arabic, and Aramaic. "Divahn," a word common to Hebrew, Persian, and Arabic, means a collection of songs or poetry. Through its music, Divahn underscores common ground between diverse Middle Eastern cultures and religions.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on March 7, 2020.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to support, please consider supporting Divahn by purchasing their album, Shalhevet.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.a??

Joe's Pub LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

HEAR HER SONG

Friday, March 27 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Hear Her Song is a musical celebration of distinguished female leaders worldwide, commissioning new songs inspired by their words from female composers worldwide. Hear Her Song includes genres ranging from pop, musical theater, classical, world music, and more.



The project engages a variety of participants and partners, including United Nations Decade of Women, Mercy Beyond Borders, Malala Fund, Her Village Foundation (China), University of Wolverhampton (United Kingdom), San José Office of Cultural Affairs, and Berklee College of Music. Participants include honorees Secretary Hillary Clinton, Chief Theresa Kachindamoto, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Malala Yousafzai, and composers Sheila Atim, Emily Estefan, Shaina Taub, and Georgia Stitt, among others. The initiative continues to build its catalogue, with efforts to reach 50 commissioned songs by end of 2020.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on October 14, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to support, please consider learning more about Hear Her Song and the Canales Project HERE or making a direct donation via PayPal HERE.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.

Joe's Pub LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

THURBER THEATER

Saturday, March 28 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Somewhere between "The Ed Sullivan Show," VH1's "Storytellers," Leonard Bernstein's musicology lectures, and a whiskey fueled jam session, Thurber Theater is a musical variety show that features artists from different musical backgrounds. Hosted and curated by Michael Thurber, the show flows seamlessly from guest to guest, hopping through centuries of musical styles in an explosion of entertainment, musical virtuosity, and happy vibes.



This edition of Thurber Theater features...

-Mandolinist Joe K. Walsh

-Violinist Arun Ramamurthy

-Bassist/Vocalist Daniel Bailen (of the band Bailen)

-Rapper/Poet Arya Shahi (of Pigpen Theatre Co.)

-and many more surprise guests!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on October 26, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to, please consider donating to G Wyll's GoFundMe. As a subway artist Greg (a.k.a G Wyll) brings joy, soul, and great entertainment throughout NYC subways all year round during your commute. During these tough times please help give back some joy as Greg's source of happiness and financial income have been impacted.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.

Joe's Pub LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

TREYA LAM

Thursday, April 2 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Treya Lam is a multi-instrumentalist and songwriter whose cinematic songs and compositions are built on dynamic classically trained piano, ethereal vocals, meditative guitar, and lush chamber-folk arrangements. Their debut album, Good News, was created entirely by womxn - headed by Kaki King who produced and released the record on her label June 2018. Good News debuted to a sold-out show at Joe's Pub and was supported by a nationwide tour shortly after. Lam is an active member of the Resistance Revival Chorus and was one of the five artists selected for the 2019 Joe's Pub Working Group.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on December 17, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to support, please consider supporting Treya directly by:

donating on Venmo @treyalam

supporting them on Patreon

purchasing music on Bandcamp

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.a??

Joe's Pub LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

AJOYO

Thursday, April 9 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will bea??FREE and available to all on YouTube

Joe's Pub Working Group member Yacine Boulares presents AJOYO's sophomore album EP release party. Hailed as "one of the most interesting new bands in the New York Afro-rooted world music scene" by World Music Central, AJOYO is a mystic brew blending jazz, African traditions, and soul. AJOYO features the voice of Sarah Elizabeth Charles and celebrates life, love, and justice through music: music for the heart, the mind, and the body, the kind that is both soulful and sophisticated, and makes crowds dance.

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on November 16, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to support, please consider supporting AJOYO by purchasing their War Chant EP on Bandcamp.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.

Joe's Pub LIVE! FROM THE ARCHIVES

ABIAH SINGS MADONNA

Saturday, April 11 at 8:00PM

Access to this stream will be FREE and available to all on YouTube

Ghanaian-American singer, songwriter, and producer Jeremiah Abiah, brings his special blend of jazz, soul, and classical music to the stage at Joe's Pub. His new project explores the canon of the Material Girl with a sensual and ethereal touch. With a six-octave vocal range and a radiant smile, ABIAH wastes no time sharing his soul amidst these reimagined gems. Come experience ABIAH SINGS MADONNA. You'll thank us later!

Recorded live at Joe's Pub on February 16, 2019.

Closures and cancellations because of COVID-19 have majorly disrupted access to revenue for artists all over the world. If you are enjoying this performance and are able to support, please consider supporting ABIAH by purchasing music via his website.

Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics.





