Jocelyn Duford's ABC: ALPHABET BROADWAY CABARET Announced At The Majestic

Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for.

May. 25, 2022  

NH native Jocelyn Duford brings to The Majestic Theatre her acclaimed one-woman show "ABC: Alphabet Broadway Cabaret". Featuring a musical theater song for each letter of the alphabet; ABC is at times hilarious & poignant as Jocelyn changes wigs, costumes & characters while showcasing the talent and artistry she is known for. This show is rated PG13.

Performance will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 7:00pm at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street Manchester.

Tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased in advance by calling 603-669-7469, or order online https://majestictheatre.net/event/jocelyns-a-b-c/ or at the door 30 minutes prior to show.

Jocelyn has been performing professionally as a musical theatre artist throughout New England and has recently begun work in the field of voice over as well. She graduated from Dartmouth College with a B.A. in Theatre with a concentration in acting and sound design. Recent credits include "Meredith" in First Night, "Georgia" in Georgia O'Keeffe Paints Paradise, and "Nancy" in Kindness and Cruelty: Willa Cather in Jaffrey. Favorite past roles include the title role in Mary Poppins, "Kate Monster" in Avenue Q, and "Little Sally" in Urinetown. For more about Jocelyn, check out her website at https://jocelynduford.wixsite.com/jocelyn-duford

The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visit www.majestictheatre.net for more information.

