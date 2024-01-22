Joanne Trattoria to Present DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S Speakeasy Drag Show Hosted by Jupiter Genesis

Drag Me To Joanne's, a free speakeasy drag show, will begin weekly performances commencing on Valentine's Day (Wednesday, February 14). Hosted by the sensational Juniper Genesis, the show will rotate New York's best drag artists from week to week (and yes, there will be ample Lady Gaga action).

The only charge is that of your meal – no cover charge for the performance ever.

Joanne Trattoria is the popular, cozy family-owned (by Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta) restaurant, located in the Upper West Side.



“Drag Me To Joanne's has been a staple here at Joanne Trattoria over the last few months and we're beyond thrilled to not only make it a weekly show, but a free show,” said Mr. Germanotta. “Where else in this city can you enjoy a terrific free drag show and authentic Italian food?”

Opening night on Wednesday, February 14, Valentine's Day, will feature performances by special guests MARIYEA and Angel Au. Vidana and Lana Ja'Rae will be the special guests on Wednesday, February 21 while Paloma and Blair Bitch are set to perform on Wednesday. February 28. Doors open every Wednesday at 6pm with performances set to start at 7pm until 9pm. Joanne Trattoria's full Italian menu will be available during performances.

A one-of-a-kind experience, Drag Me To Joanne's is the only free weekly speakeasy drag show on the Upper West Side. For reservations, text ‘DRAG' to 212 721 0068, or click on the OpenTable link here.

Drag Me To Joanne's is produced exclusively by Jessee O of G L I T A NYC and co-produced by Jupiter Genesis.