Jimmie Herrod to Perform Headlining Show at 54 Below in January

America’s Got Talent All-Star/Finalist Jimmie Herrod has been confirmed for a NYC headlining show at 54 Below on Sunday, January 18th. The set will feature selections from his forthcoming Stephen Sondheim album, PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES, as well as other favorite material. Special guests will soon be announced.
Jimmie Herrod plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 18th at 9:30PM. Tickets and information are available at here. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
Herrod’s first-ever full-length album, PRETTY IS WHAT CHANGES, is due out on November 21st. The set features new jazz takes on songs by Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. The album is co-produced by Herrod and Grammy Award-winning jazz musician/producer John Beasley.
Jimmie Herrod’s upcoming tour itinerary includes more dates in the United States with internationally-renowned musical collective Pink Martini as featured vocalist (a position he has held for seven years). Featuring a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages, Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras around the world. These dates go through the first quarter of 2026, with additional dates to be announced. In between Pink Martini shows, Herrod will also be playing additional headlining dates, including with the Oregon Symphony and the orchestras of Vancouver and Detroit. More of these shows for 2026 will also be announced at a later date.
1. A Bowler Hat (from “Pacific Overtures”)
2. Wait (from “Sweeney Todd”)
3. Any Moment (from “Into The Woods”)
4. Everybody Loves Louis (from “Sunday In The Park With George”)
5. Losing My Mind (from “Follies”)
6. Kiss Me (from “Sweeney Todd”)
7. Beautiful (from “Sunday In The Park With George”)
8. Stay With Me (from “Into The Woods”)
9. Pretty Women (from “Sweeney Todd”)
10. Not While I’m Around (from “Sweeny Todd”)
11. There Is No Other Way (from “Pacific Overtures”)
DECEMBER
4 Monterey, CA Golden State Theatre
5 Napa, CA Uptown Theatre
6 San Francisco, CA SF Masonic Auditorium
7 Livermore, CA Bankhead Theater
8 Auburn, WA Auburn Symphony*
9 Grass Valley, CA The Center For The Arts
10 Stanford, CA Bing Concert Hall
12 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino
14 Dallas, TX Winspear Opera House
15 Austin, TX Austin City Limits Live
17 Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre
30 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
31 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
JANUARY
18 New York, NY 54 Below*
24 Portland, OR Oregon Symphony – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*
25 Portland, OR Oregon Symphony – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall*
FEBRUARY
25 Charleston, SC Charleston Gaillard Center
MARCH
8 Atlanta, GA The Eastern
11 Irvine, CA Irvine Barclay Theatre
13 Thousand Oaks, CA Fred Kavli Theatre
14 Glendora, CA Haugh Performing Arts Center
15 Cerritos, CA Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
17 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre
18 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre
19 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre
20 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre
21 Palm Desert, CA McCallum Theatre
23 Santa Fe, NM Lensic Performing Arts Center
27 Chandler, AZ Chandler Center for the Arts
*solo headlining (not with Pink Martini)
Jimmie Herrod is a vocalist, arranger, and composer from Tacoma, Washington living in Portland, Oregon. Herrod rose to worldwide acclaim on NBC’s America’s Got Talent after receiving the coveted “Golden Buzzer” and ending the competition as a finalist. After his time on television, he starred in the Las Vegas show America’s Got Talent - Live at Luxor, and competed once more on the spin off series, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.
Herrod has been seen and heard on Oregon Public Broadcasting; All Classical Portland; as a featured soloist on PBS, including the globally televised Joni Mitchell Songbook concert at The Kennedy Center; toured internationally for seven years with the renowned band Pink Martini, and is regularly featured with major symphonies across the US including the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, San Francisco Symphony, The Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony and Oregon Symphony to name just a few. Jimmie Herrod has released two EPs – his debut FALLING IN LOVE AND LEARNING and 2022’s ELATED. He continues to headline concerts in venues across America in addition to appearances in Paris, France and other major cities around the world.
Photo credit: Paisley Lee
Videos