Jessica Fishenfeld Brings SUNNY SIDE UP to Birdland Theater

Jessica Fishenfeld will perform "Sunny Side Up" at Birdland Theater on Thursday, May 25 at 8:30pm. Award-winning vocalist and actor Jessica Fishenfeld, known for her "cristalline and pure voice" and "spot-on comedic timing" is a natural optimist from a rough-and-tumble town.

Since she firmly believes that the only way to schlep through life is with a shameless cackle and a joyful noise, she wants to spread the sunny vibes to anyone who will listen. With a springtime sprinkle of jazz, cabaret, showtunes and stories, you'll be sure to forget all your troubles and get happy!

Joined by pianist/music director Matthew Sheens, Sam Zerna on bass, and Peter Manheim on drums, you'll be gifted a bouquet of toe-tapping classics and new favorites from Cole Porter, Rogers & Hammerstein, John Bucchino, Ann Hampton Callaway, Amanda McBroom, and more!

Jessica Fishenfeld recently put a bizarre combination of skills to the test when she was featured on America's Got Talent as an opera-singing aerialist. She "triumphed" (NY Observer) in New York City Opera's World Premiere of Stonewall, made a "stand out" (New York Times) off-Broadway debut in Das Barbecü, and appeared in the series premiere of Sony Pictures' Panhandle. She recently released her debut EP The Nothing Lamp with Crossover Records, as well as several singles available on all streaming platforms. She produced and performed in Grateful: The Songs of John Bucchino, 20th Anniversary Concert, "one of the slickest, best-produced virtual concerts to come out of the last ten months" (Broadway World), earning her accolades as "a new favorite" and "a revelation" (Broadway World) alongside Stephen Schwartz, Leslie Odom Jr., Toni Tennille, Ann Hampton Callaway, and other Broadway and Cabaret legends. Additional national and international soloist appearances include Carnegie Hall, Circle in the Square, National Sawdust, Palm Beach Opera, Helena Symphony, St. Bart's Music Festival, Orquesta Filarmonía de Xalapa, Festival de Órgano de Morelia, Palazzo Vecchio, and more.