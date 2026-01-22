Jeremy Sussman To Present Encore Of FROM NO BUSINESS TO SHOW BUSINESS At Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Vocalist Jeremy Sussman will return to Don't Tell Mama for an encore performance of FROM NO BUSINESS TO SHOW BUSINESS on Thursday, February 26 at 7 p.m.

The cabaret show centers on Sussman’s personal story of balancing a career as a desk-bound attorney while privately nurturing his love of singing, piano-playing, and performance. Framed with humor and reflection, the evening traces how he pursued show business alongside — and eventually beyond — a legal career.

The program features a mix of novelty songs and standards by composers including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Jimmy Van Heusen and Johnny Burke, Richard Adler and Jerry Ross, Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne, and Harold Rome. The performance includes musical director and arranger Gregory Toroian on piano, Skip Ward on bass, and David Silliman on drums, and is directed by Geoff Stoner.

FROM NO BUSINESS TO SHOW BUSINESS premiered at Don’t Tell Mama in September 2025 and was followed by additional performances in October. This encore presentation marks Sussman’s return to the show following its initial run.

Sussman was born in Brooklyn, raised on Long Island, and has lived in New York City for much of his adult life. Although encouraged from an early age to pursue a career in law, he remained active in music throughout high school, college, and law school, performing in vocal groups, musicals, and local venues. In 2018, he received a MAC Award nomination for his solo cabaret debut Jeremy Sussman Sings More of the American Songbook and Other Curiosities. Now retired from legal practice, he continues to perform while working as a freelance arbitrator.

The performance will take place at Don’t Tell Mama, located at 343 West 46th Street. Seating begins at 6:15 p.m. The evening carries a $20 cover charge ($15 for MAC members) and a $20 minimum per person. The venue is cash only, with food available. Reservations are recommended.