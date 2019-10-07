Jennifer Roberts Returns To Manhattan For A Special Tribute To Broadway Legend Sheldon Harnick 

Singer Jennifer Roberts returns to Manhattan to toast legendary Broadway lyricist and composer Sheldon Harnick with a tribute show celebrating his impressive body of work. Jennifer will be joined in the special performance at New York hotspot "Don't Tell Mama" by musical director Tedd Firth and bassist Steve Doyle.

Directed by Lance Roberts, the show will feature hits from Harnick's greatest and most-popular shows, including Fiddler On The Roof and She Loves Me. Jennifer also promises "several hidden gems" of rarely/if ever heard songs by the three-time Tony Award winner, with spectacular arrangements by Tedd Firth in varied styles, "jazz-infused, a little blues and more." "Mr. Harnick supplied three of the songs himself, that were either never in print or out of print," Jennifer noted, while a friend of the composer's provided a rarely-heard number from Harnick's "Hidden Treasures" album.

Jennifer, a popular "Don't Tell Mama" draw, whose regional credits include Sarah Brown opposite Broadway leading man Tom Wopat in Guys and Dolls, is known for her heartfelt, entertaining and exhilarating shows that highlight her wide vocal range.

''She's as good as anyone on Broadway....''

--Tom Wopat

The creation of Jennifer Roberts: She Loves...Sheldon! reunited the singer with her favorite collaborator, Tedd Firth, the New York- based accompanist, jazz pianist and composer, who was recently named by Stephen Holden of the New York Times, "the most gifted, stylistically far-ranging musical director on the New York nightclub scene," Jennifer is also thrilled to be joined by All Night Strut director and Broadway stage veteran Lance Roberts, as well as Steve Doyle, on bass. Jennifer Roberts has played the top cabaret rooms in NYC, and is proud to bring her show back for one night only.

Jennifer's first album, with Tedd Firth, Steve Doyle and Tom Hubbard, entitled "An Evening with Jennifer Roberts" was released in 2018, and received a 2019 MAC Nomination. Jennifer has appeared as Guenevere in Camelot, directed by Tod Booth, and in both the soprano and alto roles in several versions of The All Night Strut, directed by Fran Charnas. She boasts numerous radio and television commercials, as well as film and television appearances. / www.jennifergroberts.com

Don't Tell Mama 343 West 46th St., New York, NY 212.757.0788 / www.donttellmamanyc.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You