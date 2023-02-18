Jennifer Holliday and Talia Suskauer to Play 54 Below Next Week

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

TALIA SUSKAUER - FEBRUARY 20 AT 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Talia Suskauer, currently starring as Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway, makes her solo show debut at 54 Below.

Talia invites you to see the world through songs that speak to her, featuring an eclectic array of music spanning folk, rock, and some of her Broadway favorites. Join Talia as she takes you on her meteoric journey from lanky teen to Broadway's leading lady in green.

$50 cover charge ($56.50 with fees). $75 premium seating ($84 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DIAMOND SERIES: JENNIFER HOLLIDAY - FEBRUARY 21-26 AT 8:30 PM

All Premium ticket buyers will be offered the opportunity for a meet-and-greet with Ms. Holliday after the performance.

Tony and Grammy Award winner Jennifer Holliday makes her highly anticipated return to 54 Below with a dazzling show featuring Broadway love songs. Jennifer will be singing her own thrilling renditions of popular tunes and jazz standards from Broadway musicals along with her signature torch song of unrequited love from Dreamgirls. She'll also pay tribute to some of her favorite composers including George Gershwin, Harold Arlen, Rodgers and Hart, Cole Porter, and Duke Ellington accompanied by a sextet of New York's most accomplished musicians.

Jennifer Holliday catapulted to Broadway fame with the lead role as the iconic Effie "Melody" White in the 1981 smash hit Dreamgirls. Ms. Holliday immortalized Effie, forever creating a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances, as evidenced by the Grammy Award she won for the performance of the show-stopping ballad "And I Am Telling You, I'm Not Going" and her Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the role. Her second album, Say You Love Me, won her a second Grammy for her rendition of Duke Ellington's classic, "Come Sunday." From 1985 to 1992, she had five Top 10 singles on the R&B and Dance Charts and her star continued to shine brightly with collaborations and appearances with other megastars: Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, David Foster, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Maurice White and Foreigner, with whom she performed on a special version of "I Want To Know What Love Is."

Moviegoers and music lovers can also hear Ms. Holliday's voice on compilation albums for films such as In The Mood: The Sonny Wisecarver Story (1987), I'm Gonna Get You Sucka (1988), The Five Heartbeats (1991), Amazing Grace (2006) and Why Did I Get Married (2007). She also composed and sang the original songs for the soundtrack to The Rising Place (2001). In 2014, Ms. Holliday released her first album in two decades. This Song Is You stirred long-time fans and garnered a new generation of enthusiastic listeners landing Ms. Holliday back in the Top 20 R&B charts with rave reviews. Standout television appearances include David E. Kelley's "Ally McBeal," "American Idol," and "So You Think You Can Dance."

In 2016, Ms. Holliday returned to the stage starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple as sultry singer Shug Avery. Her other recent theater credits include Sing Mahalia Sing: The Mahalia Jackson Story, Downhearted Blues: The Bessie Smith Story, Harlem Suite (as "Aretha Franklin"), Chicago (as "Mama Morton"), Grease (as "Teen Angel") and Black Nativity (as the "Angel of God"). She is a long-standing, dedicated supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and an advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.

$350 cover charge ($366.50 with fees). $475 premium seating ($491.50 with fees). Four-course meal included in ticket price.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from 54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

TALIA SUSKAUER February 20 at 7:00pm ET / Tickets $25 ($28.50 with fees.)

SAFETY INFORMATION:

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW:

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.