Jenn Colella and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Jenn Colella and more. See the full lineup of stars who are performing here!

JENN COLELLA – MARCH 17 – 19 AT 7PM

After her second sold-out New Year’s Eve show, come enjoy a low-key, intimate evening with Tony nominee Jenn Colella as she shares stories and insights from her 22 year career on Broadway. Colella electrifies with big show stoppers from the Broadway shows she’s starred in, including Come From Away, Chaplin, If/Then, SUFFS, and more. Sing along with some of Jenn’s other favorite pop, rock tunes that have shaped her journey along the way.

Come see why BroadwayWorld cabaret critic Stephen Mosher says, “I don’t believe I have ever seen an artist work a room the way that this singing actress does, and that’s what had me gobsmacked. Anybody who has only ever seen her play a part should get her concert appearances on their radar so that they, too, can go and learn, first hand, what it is to be Gobsmacked By Colella.”

Featuring Bobby Conte on Mar 18 only. $90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CARA ROSE DIPIETRO: MY MOTHER’S DAUGHTER, FEAT. LAURA BELL BUNDY & MORE! – MARCH 17 AT 9:30PM

Cara Rose DiPietro returns to 54 Below to make her New York City solo concert debut in Cara Rose DiPietro: My Mother’s Daughter. This intimate, heartfelt evening invites audience’s into Cara’s deeply personal journey as she navigates grief, self discovery, and the ongoing quest of embracing her most authentic self. Through a mix of Broadway classics, pop hits, timeless standards, and her own personal favorites, Cara takes the stage to share the stories, music, and memories that have shaped her into the woman—and artist—she is today. With humor, grace, vulnerability, and the help of a few special guests along the way, Cara invites you into her world for an unforgettable night of music, storytelling, and authenticity.

Music direction by Alex “Goldie” Golden. Produced by Carly Heitner. Featuring special guests Laura Bell Bundy, Logan Marks, Echo Deva Picone, and Andrew Stevens Purdy.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A NIGHT OF NEW WORK BY TISCH’S MUSICAL THEATRE WRITING PROGRAM’S LATEST GRADS – MARCH 19 AT 9:30PM

The 2024 graduating class of NYU Tisch’s Graduate Musical Theater Writing Program, is proud to bring an evening of songs from 15 new musicals to 54 Below! Directed and produced by Jill Ohayon and Sarah Rossman, this night showcases songs with styles ranging from electro-pop to Golden Age to country-folk. Featuring Victorian ghost tales, uncharted hiking trails, volcanic eruptions, holiday dinner disruptions, lyrical legalese, a dragon king of the seas, queer struggle and joy, a vengeful cowboy… and more mommy and daddy issues than your once-a-month insurance-covered therapy session can handle. Join us for an evening written, performed, accompanied, directed, and produced by the members of Cycle 33!

Music direction by Jonja Merck, with assistant music direction by Paige Menneci. Production management by Kate Rankine, with stage management by Alecia Baxter and marketing management by Yunhye Park. Lauren Katz serves as industry liaison.

Featured performers include Trevor K. Band, Alecia Baxter, Lauren Katz, Timothy Thomas Leech, Paige Menneci, Gaurav Mishra, Jillian Ohayon, Bryce Palmer, Kate Rankine, Alexander Ronneburg, Sarah Rossman, Evelio Sotolongo, Vaheed Talebian, and Benjamin Walton.

Featured writers include Trevor K. Band, Alecia Baxter, Gian Gibboney, Lauren Katz, Timothy Thomas Leech, Andy Li, Alex Manaa, Paige Menneci, Jonja Merck, Gaurav Mishra, Hannah Morley, Ryan O’Dea, Jillian Ohayon, Bryce Palmer, Yunhye Park, Adrien Radke, Kate Rankine, M.L. Redstone, Alexander Ronneburg, Sarah Rossman, Sravya Saraswatula, Sequoia Sellinger, Sarah Slipp, Evelio Sotolongo, Vaheed Talebian, and Benjamin Walton.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FLAGLER COLLEGE CABARET: ALONE, TOGETHER – MARCH 20 AT 6:30PM

As we explore what makes us most human: how, even in our moments of grief and isolation, we find glimmers of unexpected connection. Told through our ensemble, we’ll share stories of reliance and hope, centering around what it means to feel separated yet united: with friends, family, strangers, and even ourselves. In a night of vulnerability, discover how much we all really have in common.

Featuring Alexis Bensoussan, Chloee Brill, Kinnley Burke, Doug Delaney, Bryce Esposito, Katie Hayes, Hailey Higgs, Jake Holland, Molly Johnson, Hannah Kasprzak, Jonathan Koppleman, Grace Lewis, Tracy Lukach, Sophia Massebeau, Savannah Minert, Tyler Newman, Angelica Parisen, Jewel Ramos, Gabriella Ruswick, Charity Walton, and Sophie Zedler.

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below. $57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees).

54 SINGS CELINE DION – MARCH 20 AT 9:30PM

Céline Dion will not appear at this performance Join A SHARP in collaboration with Beyond Stage & Screen as we give a toast to the best-selling Canadian singer of all time- Céline Dion, in an evening of gorgeous ballads and “iconique” pop hits. With her truly powerful voice and signature style, Dion is one of the most influential female artists of our time. In the span of her smash-hit 30+ year career, her songs have become the soundtrack to some of our favorite moments in film, television, and even theatre (shout out to our girlfriends at Titanique!). Audiences can expect an evening of some of her most decadent and soul-stirring songs, including “I’m Alive,” “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” “My Heart Will Go On,” “That’s The Way It Is,” and many more. Featuring cast and alum from Titanique, this will truly be something worth “Driving All Night” to get to!

Produced by Anthony Allocca (A SHARP) and Rissa Lavilla (Beyond Stage & Screen). Production assisted by Mateo Gutierrez. Music direction by Sam Nasar. Joined by Jack Beal on bass, Jairo Campo on guitar, and Emma Kroll on drums.

Featuring Reese Brooks, Lily Bucko, Pasquale Crociata, Eleanna Fin, Ellis Gage, Amanda Gomes, Zoe Killian, Jade McLeod, Rose Messenger, Julia Nieman, Sarah Pansing, Diane Phelan, and Anne Fraser Thomas.

A SHARP Theater Collective is based in New York City; producing pieces theater, comedy, and more that strive to reimagine the theater-going experience. A collective of young artists in NYC who’ve come together to shake up the tradition of going to the theater, we’re hoping to not only make the theater feel more of an accessible place to all, but have people experience theater in a way to allow them to see the inherent theatricality in everyday life. We do so by embracing the inherent immersivity and camp that naturally is infused into a theatrical production- leaving audience members with a transformative experience that won’t fall “FLAT.”

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHARLES BUSCH: MY LEADING LADIES – MARCH 21 – 23 AT 7PM

Tony Award nominated actor/playwright/cabaret entertainer Charles Busch returns with a new show of stories and songs devoted to the women who have inspired him from show business legends to the remarkable aunt who raised him. A two-time MAC Award winner and Bistro Award honoree, Charles has created a unique place in the cabaret world as a sensitive musical interpreter and as a hilarious and touching teller of tales. Accompanied at the piano by Jono Mainelli, the eclectic songbook will include the best of Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, and Stephen Sondheim.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THEATRE TCU ALUMNI AND SENIOR SHOWCASE – MARCH 21 AT 9:30PM

Texas Christian University’s Department of Theatre is proud to be returning to 54 Below for their sixth cabaret-showcase featuring noteworthy alumni and graduating seniors. Co-hosted by Broadway veteran Ben Thompson (Waitress, Matilda the Musical, American Idiot) and Daniel Frederick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), members of TCU’s 2025 Senior Showcase will team together with alums Alex Vinh (Kimberly Akimbo, Wicked Nat. tour), John Devereaux (Hamilton Nat. tour), Jaden Dominique (Jesus Christ Superstar Nat. tour), Allison Whitehurst (Beautiful Nat. tour, Born for This), Jackie Raye (Wicked), Sophie Morris (Chicago and Dirty Dancing Nat. tours), Taylor Quick (Anastasia the Musical Nat. tour) and many others for a one-night-only musical extravaganza. Featuring everything from pop songs to classic musical theatre fare, come find out why everyone is buzzing about TCU and meet these current, and future, Broadway stars!

Special guests include Ben Thompson, John Devereaux, Jaden Dominique, Alex Vinh, Allison Whitehurst, Taylor Quick, Jackie Raye, Daniel Frederick, and Shelby Ringdahl.

Please note that this performance is a private event being hosted at 54 Below.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE LEADING LADY CLUB CONCERT: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND – MARCH 22 AT 9:30PM

Welcome to the club! The Leading Lady Club is a celebration of women who are leading the way on Broadway and beyond. Join this cast of phenomenally talented women and female-identifying performers for a night of songs featuring Broadway’s leading ladies! This edition will celebrate Women’s History Month. Brought to you by the creators of The Leading Lady Club Podcast.

Produced by Caitlin McNeilage and Lauren Montana. Featuring Arianna Afsar, Allison Bailey, Krystal Joy Brown, Catherine Luckenbach, Talia Sulla, Tony Award nominee NaTasha Yvette Williams, Shira Zionce, and more stars to be announced!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL – MARCH 23 AT 9:30PM

Join Joseph Thor and Friends as they once again craft a brand new musical at 54 Below! The secret formula to a great musical is actually not a secret at all. There are archetypal numbers that make up all of the best shows. You might even know some by name, like “The Eleven O’Clock Number” (“Rose’s Turn,” anyone?) or the “I Want Song,” (“The Wizard and I,” is a fav) but there are even more like the “Charm Song” (“Modern Major General,” perhaps) or even the “Soliloquy” (and not just the song from Carousel) you may not have heard of. Using this formula we have compiled the best songs across the musical theater catalog in each category to create a new super-musical! Featuring Landry Champlin, Brendan Sheehan, Joseph Thor, Freddy Vaccaro, and so many more… Come experience the greatest musical ever made with some of NYC’s newest talent.

Featuring Shanel Bailey, Caleb Barnett, Makayla Baxter, Sabrina Brush, Brandon Burks, Aidan Callaghan, Landry Champlin, Kevin Csolak, Maya Cueveras, Tony d’Alelio, Emerson Fischer, Jack Gereski, Jake Goodman, Macy Herrera, Tyler Jessey, Brianna Kaleen, Cynthia Kaufmann, Kayla Kirk, Eleni Kontzamanys, Katy Manderfeld, Lauren Micke, Landon Priess, Sam Primack, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Amanda Ribnick, Chris Richie, Michael Rick, Kai Justice Rosales, Ma’ayan Shaveet, Brendan Sheehan, Rachel Schoenecker, Brittany Smithson, Rozz Alizadeh Srabi, Josh Strobl, Joseph Thor, Vangeli Tsompanidis, Freddy Vaccaro, Sam Vana, Riley Thad Young, Sean Zuckerman, and more stars to be announced!

Joseph Thor and Friends have been taking over the NYC cabaret scene since their first inaugural production last year, selling out venues like 54 Below, Green Room 42, Chelsea Table + Stage, and other such venues of high caliber. They have recruited the likes of Broadway A-Listers such as Joy Woods, JJ Niemann, Adi Roy, and many more! This year, they intend to have a full season of shows, cabarets, and concerts. Join them, as their musical adventures take them to new heights!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards. The following performances will be streamed live.

CARA ROSE DIPIETRO: MY MOTHER’S DAUGHTER March 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

FLAGLER COLLEGE CABARET: ALONE, TOGETHER March 20 at 6:30pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

THE LEADING LADY CLUB CONCERT: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN ON BROADWAY AND BEYOND March 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JOSEPH THOR AND FRIENDS CRAFT A MUSICAL March 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

Comments