Jenn Colella, Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway & More This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below

This month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

JANUARY 4-8 AT 7:00 PM

The January 8th performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Tony Award®-nominated Callaway Sisters are back by popular demand at Feinstein's/54 Below with their new show Broadway the Calla-way! Liz and Ann Hampton Callaway Raise the Roof with showstoppers by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Jerry Herman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Marvin Hamlisch, Stephen Schwartz, Kander & Ebb, and more. Accompanied by their trio led by Alex Rybeck, as Ann's sultry, jazz-flavored sound compliments Liz's clear bell tones, expect a rousing New York night of harmony, humor and the soaring sounds of the greatest songs of Broadway!

$85 cover charge. $125-$145 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!

JANUARY 8 AT 9:45 PM & JANUARY 16 AT 7:00PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

The January 8 performance will feature Gabrielle Baker, Christina Bianco, Carole J. Bufford, Ben Jones, Kelly Sheehan, Bryan Hunt, and more stars to be announced!

Produced, directed, written, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

$60 cover charge. $75-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 10 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

The 7:00pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join Jeanna de Waal for an intimate concert and get to know the actress behind Broadway's much talked about production of Diana the Musical. The concert will feature original arrangements of songs currently in Broadway shows and share insight into the actress' journey and life!

Jeanna most recently originated the title role in Diana the Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred as Lauren in Kinky Boots and as Heather in American Idiot. de Waal originated the role of Dawn in the A.R.T. production of Waitress by Sara Bareilles, and the role of Mary Barrie in the A.R.T. production of Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus.

Off Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play, Orwell in America at 59E59 Theatre and de Waal played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. She is featured on the Carrie cast album released by Sh-K-Boom and Ghostlight Records. de Waal made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include Glinda in the National Tour of Wicked and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show at The Old Globe Theatre.

$50-$60 cover charge. $80-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NICHOLAS KAMINSKI

JANUARY 12 AT 7:00 PM

Nicholas Kaminski is a rising musical theatre composer/lyricist whose songs are profoundly funny, witty, and poignant. With genres ranging from disco to rock to golden age musical theatre sendoffs, his music explores themes of love and connection in a modern world. It also asks questions like: "Will I ever be the person I've wanted to be?," "Am I ready to step into the unknown?," "Was taking my Equity card a good idea?," and "Is it just me, or is Santa Claus kinda hot?"

Joined by guest singers Andrea McArdle (Annie) and Aaron Ramey (Bridges of Madison County), Direction by Allison Sheff (Smokey Joe's Cafe) and Music Direction by [title of show]'s Larry Pressgrove, this will be an evening of supremely entertaining talent.

Nicholas Kaminski's original musical, Starborn: A Disco Odyssey, has been seen in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below in March, 2020, as well as The Duplex in 2019 and Surflight Theatre in 2018.

Featuring Nicholas Kaminski and special guests William Angel Bailey, Staci Jo Johnston, Kelsey Kaufman, Joe Marx, Bailey McCall, Jared Milian, Tony Award® nominee Andrea McArdle, Alison Nusbaum, and Aaron Ramey

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY HIT POINTS-LIVE! BROADWAY PLAYS DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

JANUARY 12 AT 9:45 PM

Straight from Comic-Con comes a band of bards who play an insane game of "Dungeons and Dragons" live on stage. Live gaming meets interactive theatre in an event that's part comedy, part musical improv, and partly ridiculous accents. The lineup features musical theater performers, directors, and writers, including Jamen Nanthakumar (Fairycakes), Keith Varney (I Got Fired, a Revenge Musical), West Hyler (Cirque du Soleil Paramour) as players and Twenty-Sided Tavern creator David Andrew Laws as Dungeon Master.

Featuring NJ Agwuna, Seth Christenfeld, West Hyler, David Andrew Laws, Jamen Nanthakumar, Keith Varney, and more stars to be announced!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NYMF'S MUSICAL THEATRE WRITING FINALISTS

JANUARY 13 AT 7:00 PM

In 2019, over 200 musical theater writers applied to the New York Musical Festival for participation in 2020; all those applicants were read and screened by a diverse group of forty readers. A small group of finalists was sent to the "Grand Jury" of high-profile theater professionals. The experience, knowledge, and aesthetic of the Grand Jury ensured that the top finalists would represent the contemporary zeitgeist of American Musical Theater.

Although NYMF is no more, the work of these musical theater finalists is still breathtakingly new and fresh. Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below in an evening that will include Broadway performers and NYMF alumni singing the songs of these new writers including: Timothy Huang, Anessa Marie, Sarah Julius, Naama Shaham and Scott Senior, November Christine, Deepak Kumar and Jordan Liu, Shelbie Rassler and Harley Seger, Matt Chiorini and Travis Newton, Joe Slabe, Karl Amundsen, JJ Warshaw, and Rivky Grossman.

Featuring Andrew Cristi, Catherine Landeta, Jillian Louis, Jacey Powers, Andrea Prestinario, Harley Seger, Sara States, Bern Tan, Alexis Tidwell, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marieann Meringolo : SHADES OF LOVE

JANUARY 14 AT 7:00 PM

"Marieann Meringolo a singer who bares some physical and vocal resemblance to Barbra Streisand...delivers songs about love lost and strength found...Sung in Grand Style." - The New York Times

Join award-winning songstress Marieann Meringolo in the New York premiere of her brand new show Shades of Love as she takes you on a journey through the ebbs and flows and highs and lows of life and love. Presenting fresh interpretations of songs written by Joni Mitchell, Janis Ian, Billy Joel, Marsha Malamet, Neil Sedaka, Christina Perri and more!

An evening not to be missed!

Marieann received two standing ovations at the Provincetown performance of Shades of Love this past fall.

Directed by WILL NUNZIATA. Music direction by Doyle Newmyer.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Mark Sonnenblick : TOGETHER AT LAST

JANUARY 14 AT 9:45 PM

Emmy and Drama Desk-nominated songwriter Mark Sonnenblick is reunited for one night only. Featuring unforgettable performances by TBD (TBD), this is a concert you definitely should buy tickets for immediately without knowing more information. Directed by Max Friedman (Midnight at The Never Get).

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 15 AT 7:00 PM

Join Broadway actress and songwriter Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen) with a kick-ass band lead by Broadway guitarist and music producer Matt SanGiovanni on a journey to the edgy side. Featuring music by Green Day, Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance, and so many others, as well as a sneak peak at some new original music by Maria dropping on streaming services Jan 19th! This has been a tough year, so get ready to rage into the next one by setting free your inner angst and rocking out with us! Be sure to come dressed in your best punk attire.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 15 & 29 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

The January 15 performance will feature Pete Caldera, with more stars for both performances to be announced!

Produced, written, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel.

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SWAMP: A CELEBRATION OF THE SHREK MOVIES & MUSICAL

JANUARY 16 AT 9:45 PM

Come to a basement far far away for a one-night-only concert to celebrate the music of the Shrek world! Fresh off their viral TikTok Shrek Halloween video, @TheSwamp is coming together to bring us performances that'll have all the layers! From classic movie songs like "I'm a Believer" and "All Star" to musical favorites like "I Know It's Today" and "Freak Flag," we'll be partying like ogres all night long. Produced by Carly Heitner and Erin Engleman.

Featuring Jules Brave, Meg Bush, Reese Christian, Nick Daly, Andrew DiTusa, Erin Engleman, Brett Klock, Abi Monterey, Keeley Pendergrass, Chloe Rice, Molly Russo, Lauren Santos, James Stryska, Sylvie Tamar, Piper Watkins, and Hannah Lauren Wilson

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 17 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45PM

The 9:45pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Got High Anxiety over the winter? Well, Springtime with Mel Brooks is coming! Why not join us for a roll in the hay and a preview of History of the World Part II. Giddy up on your Blazing Saddles and join us for a night of hilarity! Seriously, bring 11 friends and we'll have Twelve Chairs waiting for you. Remember this is a live cabaret and not a Silent Movie - so, screw To Be Or Not To Be, the question is will you be there?

Back after a sold out night of hilarity in 2020! Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the incomparable Mensch of Comedy! Expect to hear hits like, "Springtime for Hitler," "High Anxiety," "Men In Tights," "Roll In The Hay," and more!

Featuring John Bolton, Preston Truman Boyd, Chad Burris, Emma Degerstedt, Damon J. Gillespie, Annie Golden, Sam Gravitte, Tony Award® nominee Andy Karl, Fergie L. Philippe, Tony Award® nominee Lee Roy Reams, Jelani Remy, Adam B. Shapiro, Alexandra Silber, Phil Sloves, Eric Ulloa, Nik Walker, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Also featuring Celeste Hudson, Gabriella Mack, and Jenn Maurer

Music Direction by Ben Caplan. Produced by Jen Sandler.

$50-$55 cover charge. $80-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 18 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Christian Holder, former principal dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with his new show. Suite '60s ~ Sweet '70s is a celebration of selected music from those two seminal decades, interlaced with personal reminiscences that shine an elegant and witty spotlight on Christian's vivid theatrical life. The show features songs by Phil Spector, Burt Bacharach, Leonard Bernstein, Marvin Gaye, Richard Rodgers, Lennon, and McCartney.

Directed by Ian Embleton.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jonathan Savage : FAREWELL TO THE WEST

JANUARY 18 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jonathan Savage, last seen off-Broadway in Seesaw, as well as Footloose at both The Muny and The Kennedy Center, is so happy to be back at Feinstein's/54 Below for his New York City Solo Concert Debut! Farewell to the West describes his quarantine journey from being a Professional Actor in New York City to living in a van in Yellowstone National Park; an evening of songs and stories featuring his original music. Travel along with him in this unique and very personal experience.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIFE HAS A FUNNY WAY: A JAGGED LITTLE PILL CAST REUNION CONCERT

JANUARY 20 AT 7:00 PM & JANUARY 21 AT 9:45 PM

The January 20th performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

After an unexpected premature closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill reunites to share stories and songs in celebration of their time spent together!

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Elizabeth Stanley, Tony Award® winner Lauren Patten, Tony Award® nominee Sean Allan Krill, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, Runako Campbell, John Cardoza, Ken Clark, Morgan Dudley, Zach Hess, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, Adi Roy, Grace Slear, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani, and Ada Westfall.

$55 cover charge. $95-$110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATRE

JANUARY 20 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

The New York Comedy scene's best-kept secret is that your favorite comics all are former theatre kids. Zach Schiffman and Reid Pope (famously not BFAs) bring together New York's funniest together for one night to let them live out their forgotten dream. With music direction from Jessie Rosso (Soft Power, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical), the brightest names in comedy belt their hearts out to their favorite musical theatre songs.

Featuring Dylan Adler, Charlie Bardey, Marcia Belsky, Taylor Garron, Annabel & Sabina Meschke, Dave Mizzoni, Chris Murphy, Ellie Schnitt, and Sophie Zucker.

Also featuring Tessa Albertson, Rachel Coster, Esther Fallick, Dee Luu, Chloe Troast, and Jamie Linn Watson

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LIZA: CELEBRATING HER FAMOUS SONGS

JANUARY 21 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

When The Great Minnelli, with pipes to spare and personality unmatched, launched into a tune, there was no turning back. The excitement she brought to her music is legendary. And now, finally, on the Feinstein's/54 Below stage, those great songs that Liza either introduced or made her own will be given a glittering showcase presentation by some of the most talented Broadway and nightclub performers in New York City. Our beloved Liza's most famous songs - "Cabaret," "Maybe This Time," "Ring Them Bells," "The Theme From New York, New York," and so many more - from her Broadway shows, movies, TV specials, and albums will get the star treatment they deserve! The premiere presentation of this original concert event will take place on Friday, January 21 at 7 PM!

54 Sings Liza is created, written, directed and hosted by NYC impresario Scott Siegel. He is the creator of more than 400 major concert events, including producing, writing, and directing concerts for Liza's great friend, Michael Feinstein. Siegel is perhaps best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year, which begins its 21st season on February 14, 2022. For Feinstein's/54 Below, Siegel has created the record-breaking series 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century.

$55 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Jenn Colella : YOU ARE HERE

JANUARY 22 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Jenn Colella makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut. Weaving a tapestry of musical theater, pop, and rock n' roll songs with stories from her journey as a stand-up comedian to the lead singer of a rock band and, ultimately, her thriving career on Broadway, Jenn gets up-close and personal about her often hilarious road to success.

Jenn Colella originated the role of Captain Beverley Bass in Come From Away and, in addition to the aforementioned accolades, she received Craig Noel, Helen Hayes, and Dora Awards for the pre-Broadway productions. Previous Broadway credits include If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity, and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Off- Broadway: Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut, and Closer Than Ever. Favorite Regional: Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan, (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) ,and Side Show (Kennedy Center).

$85 cover charge. $125 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED

JANUARY 23 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN

JANUARY 23 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Everyone has dreams that we fear will pass us by. For actors those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they're grown up and become too old for that child star turn, to the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition with a crowd and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is just that chance for all to embody those "roles come true," and for an audience to bear witness to actors living out those dreams. Join us for a night of surprise, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine them.

Featuring Jewelle Blackman, Joe Carroll, Alex Finke, Brittney Mack, Lauren Marcus, Mauricio Martínez, Ben Rappaport, Nicholas Rodriguez, and Presley Ryan.

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber, with music direction by Drew Wutke. Produced by Jen Sandler.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 24 AT 7:00 PM

Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with new songs, old songs, daredevil solos and a ferocious band.

$70 cover charge. $120 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE OLDENBURG SUITE

DECEMBER 29 AT 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a rocking evening featuring the songs of the new musical The Oldenburg Suite. The New York Musical Festival Best Concert-winning show, written by James Feinberg and Matthew Dylan Rose, follows the lives of pop-art sculptor Claes Oldenburg, his wife, artist and art historian Coosje, and his brother Richard, the Director of the Museum of Modern Art, throughout the 1970s. Join us to hear a selection of existing songs from the show plus samples of our newly revamped and expanded score.

Featuring Tiffany Engen, Bryan Freedman, Lucia Giannetta, Holly Gould, Austin Ku, Ashley LaLonde, Lizzy McAlpine, Ben Roseberry, and Ben Steinfeld.

Direction by Jen Wineman, with music direction by Matthew Berzon.

With Matthew Berzon (piano), Benjamin Samuelson (guitar), Dean Hughart (reeds), David Mayers (bass), and Skyler Fortgang (drums)

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25-$85 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 25-30 AT 7:00 PM

The January 29th performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

John Lloyd Young is the Tony® and Grammy award-winning Frankie Valli from Broadway's Jersey Boys as well as the star of the Clint Eastwood directed Warner Bros film. Young is the only American actor to date to have received all four major Lead Actor honors in a Broadway musical: the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Award.

January 25-28 & 30 at 7:00pm:

John Lloyd Young: Broadway's Jersey Boy is a celebration of classic hits from the '50s and '60s presented in the authentic acoustic style of original rock 'n' roll, Doo-Wop and R&B standards. Along with tracks from Young's critically acclaimed debut album My Turn, the show features "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You," "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me," "In the Still of the Night," along with treasures from Roy Orbison to The Platters, the Righteous Brothers to Paul McCartney, Adele to Luther Vandross, Little Anthony, Elvis, Tom Jones, and more.

January 29 at 7:00pm - this performance will be livestreamed:

John Lloyd Young's Broadway: In his signature passionate and thrilling style, John Lloyd Young interprets the spine-tingling, soul-bearing showstoppers that shaped his earliest Broadway aspirations. With Tommy Faragher on piano, Young sings from Jersey Boys, The Wiz, Chicago, Hair, Dreamgirls, and more, along with classics by legendary Broadway writers including Rodgers, Hart, Hammerstein, and Loesser.

$75-$85 cover charge. $140-145 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS LORDE

JANUARY 26 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Lorde will not appear in this concert.

Fresh off of the release of her hit album Solar Power, the music of chart-topping artist Lorde comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Green Light" and "Liability" to "Royals" and "Ribs" join some of Broadway's best as we celebrate one of the most influential artists in the music industry today: Lorde.

Featuring Austen Danielle Bohmer, Jane Bruce, Tyler Conroy, Hannah Cruz, Morgan Dudley, Mia Gerachis, Joey Labrasca, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Mark Mauriello, Chris Medlin, Anthony Norman, Samantha Pauly, Shereen Pimentel, DeAnne Stewart, Eleri Ward, Lauren Zakrin, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $45 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Janet Noh : SONGS FROM MY UNWRITTEN MUSICAL

JANUARY 27 AT 9:45 PM

Janet Noh, multi-faceted composer-lyricist of Pangaea (Frederick Loewe Foundation), Chicken Soup for the Soul's Island Table, and songwriter for the Paramount Pictures/Netflix feature film Anastasia: Once Upon a Time, is thrilled to make her Feinstein's/54 Below solo debut. Songs From My Unwritten Musical will feature an eclectic soundtrack, ranging from soulful R&B bops, electrifying hip hop, Disney-esque feel-good songs, and Elton John-inspired piano rock power chords. A former Wall Street investment banking analyst and classical pianist (National Chopin Piano Competition PNW winner), Janet-and her special Broadway guests-will leave your heart full, spirit empowered, and head buzzing with unforgettable melodies.

Featuring Janet Noh and special guests Marc delaCruz, Ali Ewoldt and Nyla Sostre

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $95 food & beverage minimum.



THE FAMOUS SONGS OF Barbra Streisand IN CONCERT

JANUARY 28 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

We don't have to tell you that Barbra is the greatest selling female vocalist in the world with 145 million records sold. And we don't have to tell you that her hit records have spanned the decades. What we do have to tell you is that at Feinstein's/54 Below, we are going to give you a thrilling concert of her famous songs with a cast of Broadway and nightclub stars who have the chops to properly honor her. The concert will be created, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, who recently staged the gala opening night concert of Temple Emanuel's six month long, major exhibit of all things Streisand. The concert received a standing ovation from the nearly 1,000 people in attendance. But now, at Feinstein's/54 Below, you can experience the brilliance of Barbra's music in a more intimate and personal way in what will surely be a unique and heart-stopping concert.

Scott Siegel is the creator of more than 400 major concerts, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year (which began its 20th Anniversary Season in February 2020). He has produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein, and he has created a wide variety of critically acclaimed and popular concert series for Feinstein's/54 Below, including 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits and Frank Sinatra: The Second Century.

Stars to be announced!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $95 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT! SEASONS BY TYLER TAFOLLA

JANUARY 30 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening featuring the songs of SEASONS: A New Musical Song-Cycle, written by Tyler Tafolla. Seasons follows six childhood friends, who within the span of six years, will go through some of the milestone seasons of life. They Will Chase careers, fall in and out of relationships and transition into adulthood. With a mix of nostalgic introspection and 80's rock, Seasons will answer the lifelong question of why seasons of our life must change and why change is good!

Tyler Tafolla is a California based up-and-coming musical theatre writer, performer and director. He is the creator of Seasons: A New Musical Song-Cycle. The show's exciting concept album was originally released in October of 2020 and features Desi Oakley, Mariah Rose Faith, Adante Carter and others. The concept album has been remastered and will be re-released with Broadway Records and Theatre Barn Records in January 2022. Tyler has also written the musical-podcast Scott Robbins and the Traveling Show which you can stream now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Tyler is an AMDA Los Angeles Graduate with a BFA in Music Theatre and is thrilled to be working in the theatre.

Featuring Gerard Canonico, Jerusha Cavazos, Logan Hart, Shereen Pimentel, Alex Prakken, and Emerson Steele

Produced by Jen Sandler, with music direction by Ben Caplan.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $95 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 31 AT 7:00 PM

Olivia Rodrigo will not be appearing at this concert.

Back by popular demand! Do you get Deja Vu? Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we celebrate the music of new pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo. From the popular Disney+ show "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," to hits like "Drivers License," "Deja Vu," and "Good 4 U," Rodrigo has captured hearts and earned her place at the top of the charts across the globe. Her first album, Sour, which debuted on May 21st, 2021, exceeded all expectations and it's only the beginning of this young star's career. You won't want to miss this incredibly fun and special evening.

Featuring Jerusha Cavazos,Tyler Conroy, Erin Engleman, Deanna Giulietti, Sam Gravitte, Fernell Hogan, Natalie Jane, Kyra Kennedy, Jenn Lancaster, Mariah Lyttle, Chris Medlin, Daniel Quadrino, Analise Scarpaci, Allison Winkel, Alyssa Wray, and more stars to be announced!

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz.

$45 cover charge. $55 premium seating. $95 food & beverage minimum.

JANUARY 31 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events. For tickets and more information, click here.

Major Attaway, the longest running Genie in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, is out of the lamp! The first to take over the role, Attaway is ready to explore a different, slightly evil version of the character we all know and love. Who are the Genie's would-be favorite vile villain cohorts? Come hear Major cover all the answers. And remember, he isn't bad - you just wished that way!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $95 food & beverage minimum

LIVE FROM FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

JANUARY 8, 10, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 28, 29 30, & 31

Feinstein's/54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. "Live from Feinstein's/54 Below" will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue - all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performance will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.com/LIVE

Liz Callaway & Ann Hampton Callaway: BROADWAY THE CALLA-WAY!January 8 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Jeanna de Waal: January 10 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

54 CELEBRATES Mel Brooks: January 17 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $25

Christian Holder: SUITE '60S ~ SWEET '70S: January 18 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Jonathan Savage: FAREWELL TO THE WEST: January 18 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $25

LIFE HAS A FUNNY WAY: A JAGGED LITTLE PILL CAST REUNION CONCERT: January 20 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

COMEDIANS EARNESTLY SINGING MUSICAL THEATRE: January 20 at 9:45 PM/ Tickets $25

54 SINGS LIZA: CELEBRATING HER FAMOUS SONGS: January 21 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

Jenn Colella: YOU ARE HERE: January 22 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $25

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED: January 23 at 7:00 PM / Tickets $25

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN: January 23 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $15

54 SINGS LORDE: January 26 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $25

THE FAMOUS SONGS OF Barbra Streisand IN CONCERT: January 28 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $25

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT! SEASONS BY TYLER TAFOLLA: January 30 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $25

Major Attaway: THE GENIE'S JUKEBOX: January 31 at 9:45 PM / Tickets $25

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. To read or download our Safety Plan, click here.

