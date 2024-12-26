Jeannette Miller to Present EVERYTHING MUST CHANGE Encore at Pangea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jeannette Miller reconciles and celebrates life's only constant in an encore performance of her new show Everything Must Change. Joined by jazz artists Arcoiris Sandoval on piano and Yoshi Waki on bass, Miller sings songs that sketch a story about losing one home and gaining another. Originally performed on October 5, 2024, at Pangea, featured songwriters include Rodgers & Hart, Cole Porter, Frank Loesser, and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

A fearless improviser, Miller's interpretations of classic songbook standards draw on years of experience as a singer-songwriter, improvisation studies with Bobby McFerrin's Circlesongs, Rhiannon, and Jay Clayton, as well as training in classical piano.

Jazz vocalist Jeannette Miller started as a pop/folk singer-songwriter, where she earned praise for her "swanky take-charge vocals" (Sound Views) and for "stretching the folk mode" (Dirty Linen Magazine). Her original songs have garnered multiple awards in national songwriting competitions. The title track from her EP Dreamtime was featured in a CD compilation by Fast Folk Music Magazine, and is now archived in the Smithsonian Collection. In addition to her solo shows, Miller is a member of Kaleidoscope, an a cappella vocal quartet that does completely improvised performances. More info: jeannettemillermusic.com

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Everything Must Change

Saturday, January 11 @ 7:00 pm

Vocals: Jeannette Miller

Piano: Arcoiris Sandoval

Bass: Yoshi Waki

Pangea

178 2nd Avenue, NYC

Tickets at the door, if available, $25 (Cash Only)

$20 minimum per person (food or beverage)

House opens at 6:00 PM

