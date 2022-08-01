Jason Veasey, Destan Owens & More Join Jaime Cepero's SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 at 54 Below

54 BELOW will present Jaime Cepero'S SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 on August 17th 2022 at 930pm. Ticket information is available at. www.54Below.com



ABOUT THE SHOW:



Part ritual, part therapy, part queer kiki session, Songs About Anxiety 2.0 is the second installment of the concert performance showcasing original work from Afrolatinx actor, writer, and Gold Anthem Award recipient Jaime Cepero. Audiences should come prepared to laugh, to think, to dance, and to align all they chakras! Patrons can look forward to hearing songs both old and new from the composers catalogue, including work from projects in development - including the much anticipated new musical FRANCOIS & THE REBELS. Featuring special guests from across the TV, broadway, and recording artist gamut.

GUEST ARTISTS:



Current confirmed guest performers for Songs About Anxiety include Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop), Kevin Curtis (Moulin Rouge), TAYLOR BLACKMAN (Tina -The Musical), KRISTINA Nicole Miller (Disneys The Lion King), JADA VALENCIAGA (Wig! HBO), Destan Owens (Rent, The Life), Michael Fisher(Americas Got Talent), Cartreze Tucker (The Color Purple), and GENESIS CALLADO. New songs and arrangements are written by Cepero, with a four piece rock band that includes Sean Murphy (Bass), Drew Cooper (Guitar), ORION TURRE (Drums) lead by Music Director Darnell White (Piano).

MORE ABOUT Jaime Cepero

Jaime Cepero (He/They) is an Afro-Latinx Queer non-binary Actor, Writer, and Award winning Activist, most well known for playing the cunning Ellis Boyd on NBC's musical drama SMASH from executive producer Stephen Spielberg. Credits include SMASH (NBC), CONNECTING...(NBC), MESS (HereTV/Amazon). Film: DADDY, DATING MY MOTHER, JESS, I AM MICHAEL, THE GAME PLAN. Nat Tours: PORGY & BESS 75th Anniversary National. Off-Broadway: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD: THE MUSICAL! Regional: HAIR (Claude) Dallas Theater Center, GODSPELL(Judas) ACT Connecticut. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR GOSPEL (Simon) Alliance Theater,, CHOIR BOY (US Pharrus/David) The Geffen Playhouse. As a composer their musical FRANCOIS & THE REBELS (a punkrock telling of the 1791 Haitian Revolution) was part of MTFmusicals 4X15 Workshop, JOE'S PUB New Musicals Concert Program, and the New Works Choreography lab presented by NYTB at Baryshnikov Arts Center. Awards and Recognitions include a Cohort with The Lark/National Queer Theater WIO playwrights program, a 2X semi finalists in the Times Square Alliance City Songwriting Competition, and a 2022 Gold Anthem Award for their organizing work on both the 2021 MARCH ON BROADWAY movement and the BLACK THEATER MATTERS bill campaign for ActorsEquity.

Twitter: @JaimeCepero, Insta: @Papimagic

SONGS ABOUT ANXIETY 2.0 plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 17th at 930pm.There is a 35 dollar cover charge and 25 dollar food and beverage minimum, with a limited amount of tickets priced at 15 dollars for members of marginalized communities. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW



