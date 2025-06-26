Jason Kravits Returns To Joe's Pub Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Television and Broadway star (and Snow White's "Sneezy"), Jason Kravits, returns to Joe's Pub on Thursday evening, July 10, 2025 with his critically acclaimed solo show, “OFF the TOP!” - an unforgettable evening of completely improvised music and comedy.

What is OFF the TOP! – The curtain rises, the music starts, and Jason Kravits steps into the spotlight armed with...nothing. No script, no songs, no stories, no narrative. He then embarks on an adventure of pure improvisation, relying on nothing but his agile wit and suggestions from the audience. Drawing from audience suggestions, Kravits weaves a tapestry of comedy and melody, crafting a full, life story in song where every lyric and tune is conjured in the moment.

A Fusion of Music, Comedy, and Unbridled Creativity – Acclaimed by The New York Times and Broadway World, “OFF the TOP!” is not just a show; it's an experience. With the support of the bravest band in show business, Kravits delivers a performance that blurs the lines between music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and illusion. It's a concoction of entertainment that promises to leave audiences both mesmerized and roaring with laughter.

Previous OFF the TOP! guest stars include Tony Danza, F. Murray Abraham, Norm Lewis, Nellie McKay, Richard Kind, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Nicole Parker, Jeff Hiller and Alex Gemignani.

About Jason Kravits: Jason Kravits has been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including Only Murders in the Building, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Kominsky Method, Halston, The Undoing, The Big Bang Theory, Kimmy Schmidt, Grey's Anatomy, 30 Rock, Gilmore Girls and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. His recent film credits include On Swift Horses, the upcoming A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, and the voice of "Sneezy" in Disney's live action/animated remake of Snow White.

