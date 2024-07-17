Jason Kravits Adds Special Guest Tony Danza For Show at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Television and Broadway star, Jason Kravits, will return to Joe's Pub on Friday evening, July 26, 2024 with his critically acclaimed solo show, “OFF the TOP!” - an unforgettable evening of spontaneous music and comedy -with a portion of the show benefiting The Creative Coalition. Joining Jason will be special guest star, Tony Danza.

What is OFF the TOP! – As the curtain rises and the first notes resonate, Jason Kravits steps into the spotlight armed with nothing but his wit -no script, no songs, no stories, no narrative arc. He then embarks on an interactive adventure of pure improvisation. Drawing from audience suggestions, Kravits weaves a tapestry of comedy and melody, crafting a full, life story in song where every lyric and tune is conjured in the moment.

A Fusion of Music, Comedy, and Unbridled Creativity – Acclaimed by The New York Times and Broadway World, “OFF the TOP!” is not just a show; it's an experience. With the support of the bravest band in show business, Kravits delivers a performance that blurs the lines between music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and illusion. It's a concoction of entertainment that promises to leave audiences both mesmerized and roaring with laughter.

Renowned worldwide for his work on television (Taxi, Who's the Boss), Broadway (Honeymoon in Vegas, The Producers), Tony Danza has also been a fixture on the cabaret scene with his critically acclaimed show "Tony Danza: Standards and Stories." His latest creation, "Tony Danza: Sinatra and Stories" will debut at the Café Carlyle in New York City this fall.

Previous OFF the TOP! guest stars include F. Murray Abraham, Norm Lewis, Nellie McKay, Richard Kind, James Monroe Iglehart, Dan Finnerty, Christina Bianco, Nicole Parker, Jeff Hiller and Alex Gemignani.

About Jason Kravits: Jason Kravits has been been a familiar face on stages and screens for over three decades. Perhaps best known for his long-running role as Richard Bay on ABC's The Practice, he has made appearances in over 50 television shows, including Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Kominsky Method, Halston, The Undoing, The Big Bang Theory, Kimmy Schmidt, Grey's Anatomy, 30 Rock and even the last episode of Friends. On Broadway, Kravits made a splash in the hit musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone. He also appeared in Relatively Speaking, three original one-acts by Ethan Coen, Elaine May, and Woody Allen. Jason is the creator of the acclaimed web series Lords of the Playground, the parody musical, Harrison!, and the holiday stories The Kvetch and A Christmoose Story.

About The Creative Coalition: Founded in 1989 by prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is the premier nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) social and public advocacy organization of the arts and entertainment community. The Creative Coalition harnesses the unique platforms of the arts community and entertainment industry to make positive impacts on social welfare issues. The Creative Coalition is dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance. Actor Tim Daly serves as the organization's President. The Creative Coalition also creates award-winning public service campaigns, including #RightToBearArts, to promote the efficacy of the arts. For more information, visit https://thecreativecoalition.org

Comments