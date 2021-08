Jarrod Emick Among August 25th JIM CARUSO'S PAJAMA CAST PARTY Guests

The 72nd episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on it's new day, Wednesday, August 25 at 8pm ET, and will feature lively chat and performances by Tony Award-winning leading man Jarrod Emick (Rocky Horror, Boy From Oz, Damn Yankees), international accordion virtuoso Michael Bridge, and blues singer/actress Sheshe Azusa Dance.

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party" have included Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Betty Buckley, Marilyn Maye, Jelani Remy, Marc Shaiman, Kathy Najimy, Adam Guettel, Christine Ebersole, Ariana DeBose, Clifton Davis, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, and Toni Tennille, who have all served musical performances via livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Jim Caruso, Ruby Locknar, Cast Party and Pajama Cast Party were recently awarded five 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online and live entertainment.



Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Wednesday, August 25 at 8pm ET

View the show HERE

Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook