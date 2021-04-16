Jamie deRoy & friends presents Academy Award Winning Songs with Special Guest Three-Time Oscar Winner Stephen Schwartz

2021 Academy Award Winning Songs #1

Jamie deRoy & friends presents Academy Award Winning Songs: Part 1 with Special Guest: Three-Time Oscar Winner Stephen Schwartz airing at its new Day, Time and Channel on MONDAY, APRIL 19th at 8 PM on MNN5: Spectrum HD Channel 1993, and Verizon FIOS Channel 37, as well as multiple times on East Hampton LTV Channel 20 at later dates.

Performers include Jamie deRoy, Sarah Jane McMahon, Larry Gatlin, Ian Herman, Gregg Edelman, and Special Guest, Three-time Academy Award Winner Stephen Schwartz. Stephen won Song of the Year for "Colors of the Wind" from "Pocahontas"( 1995) with Music by Alan Menken and Lyric by Stephen. That year, they also won for Best Score. Then he won again for his song "When You Believe" from "The Prince of Egypt" (1998), for which he did both Music and Lyric, this brought Stephen to three Academy Awards!

Musicians on this episode include Lanny Meyers, Larry Gatlin, Ian Herman, Christopher Denny, and Stephen Schwartz. The footage is culled from shows done at Dillon's, The Metropolitan Room, and Birdland from 2004-2010.

Jamie deRoy & friends is directed by Barry Kleinbort and produced and edited by Russell Bouthiller.