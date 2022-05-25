Jaime Lozano & Mauricio Martínez to Present HERMANOS Y FAMILIA at Feinstein's/54 Below

Mexican director, composer, arranger & orchestrator Jaime Lozano is back at Feinstein's/54 Below, this time sharing the spotlight with his friend & collaborator Mauricio Martínez, the Mexican star of theatre, music, and television...in a concert that will feature selections from musicals that Jaime has written the music to and Mauricio has performed in, as well as songs from the album Songs By An Immigrant, in which they collaborated together.

An evening full of music, family, friendship and theater, with lyrics about finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, trying to fit in, pursuing the American dream, being in love, growing older, and missing their native land.

Both Mexican artists are currently working on the screenplay adaptation of the stage musical Children Of Salt and on the new stage musical Present Perfect. Martinez will also be featured in Lozano's upcoming sequel album Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 2.

"It is our responsibility to create shows that tell our stories and celebrate who we are. As immigrants building a new life in a new place, we have learned that coming together as a community is coming HOME," - Jaime Lozano

"Jaime Lozano & Mauricio Martínez: Hermanos y Familia" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday July 18, 9:30pm.

MORE ABOUT Jaime Lozano

An accomplished musician, vocal coach, composer, arranger, orchestrator, musical producer, and musical theater director from Monterrey, Mexico who has been considered by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda as the "next big thing" on Broadway. Jaime is one of the artists selected for the 2020-2022 Joe's Pub Working Group and the 2020-2021 The Civilians' R&D Group. Selected stage works include Tlatelolco, Myths, The Yellow Brick Road (Off-Broadway and National Tour), The New York Times said, "With its accessible melodies and robust harmonies, the score by Jaime Lozano and Tommy Newman earns comparisons to Stephen Flaherty's music for Once on This Island," Carmen La Cubana (European Tour), Children of Salt (NYMF 2016 "Best of Fest" Production), A Never-Ending Line (Comédie Nation in Paris, France and Off-Broadway), Savage (UAB at Birmingham), Present Perfect (Live & In Color). About his album "Jaime Lozano & The Familia: Songs by an Immigrant," released by Broadway Records, Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote: "The album establishes Jaime as a force to be reckoned with in musical theater, in Latin music, or wherever else he wants to go."

MORE ABOUT Mauricio Martinez

A household name in Mexico and Latin America, Mauricio starred as the leading man in the Mexican productions of the Broadway musicals Beauty & The Beast, Saturday Night Fever, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Drowsy Chaperone, Sweet Charity, The Last 5 Years, and more before making his cross over debut with On Your Feet!, where he headlined the 1st National Tour as Emilio Estefan after starring on Broadway. The Mexican star of theatre, music, and television also starred in the TV series "El Vato" on Netflix. He has recorded 2 Latin Pop albums (both albums are available in iTunes worldwide).

