Jace Reinhard Joins the Cast of WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME III at Feinstein's/54 Below

Jace Reinhard has joined the cast of Women of The Wings Volume III: A Celebration of Female Musical Theatre Writers on October 17th at 9:45 pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Jace Reinhard is very grateful to be at Feinstein's/54 Below, singing & playing Amanda's music during a time when theatre is coming back! He has been seen on Broadway in Sing Street (Swing), and the National Tour of Kinky Boots (Charlie). Selected regional credits include Newsies (Jack), The Buddy Holly Story (Buddy). He holds a BFA from Abilene Christian University, and is the lucky husband to Amanda and dog dad to Eddie. He sends lots of love to family and everyone who has graciously taught and helped him along the way.

Additional writers and performers include Shaunice Alexander, Masi Asare, Tracee Beazer, Jordan Eagle, Sami Horneff, Amanda D'Archangelis, Amanda Jarufe, Rohan Kymal, Hannah Kloepfer, Jane Lee, Moira Lo Bianco, Mia Moravis, Avery Norris, Lauren Pritchard, Christine Rosenblatt, Rory Michelle Sullivan, Lauren Taslitz, Stephanie Turci, and Simone Zamore - with additional writers and performers to be announced!

Megan Minutillo directs and produces, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Women of The Wings Volume III plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, October 17th at 9:45pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required upon entry.