JOHN BURNS IS A SEXY BEAST Returns To The Duplex

NYC singer/comedian John Burns will return to historic Duplex Cabaret Theatre with an encore performance of his popular show John Burns is a Sexy Beast, first presented for three sold-out dates during WorldPride & Stonewall 50 this past June. Directed by 15-time MAC (Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs) award-winner Lennie Watts, the special 'Tea Dance' performance will be held on Sunday, October 13, at 4pm.

Hailed by Theatrescene.net as "Euphoric!" and "Grand Entertainment!", Sexy Beast travels from the cattle prairies of New Mexico to the dance floors of Manhattan in a tale that is sometimes tender, oftentimes lascivious, and always brutally, uproariously honest. With music direction by multi-award-winning composer/musician Michael Holland (Playwrights Horizons, Old Globe), the show features Burns' original take on classic 70's disco, warm-hearted standards, pulsing gay anthems, and original songs written exclusively for the show by the BMI-Jerry Bock award-winning team, Jeff Hardy and David Dreyfus.

This past summer, Burns was a finalist in the annual Mama's Next Big Act competition. His tribute to legendary diva Shirley Bassey, Don't Call Me Shirley!, premiered last year with five sold-out performances; while in 2017, his Gay Kid on a Cattle Ranch was presented in NYC and featured in a sold-out run at Outpost Performance Space in Albuquerque, NM. Critic Darryl Reilly writes "possessed of a soaring tenor voice, distinctive phrasing, and absolute aural clarity, Burns richly mines each well-selected song to optimum effect;" and Cabaret Scenes Magazine has proclaimed Burns "absolutely astonishes!"

Established in 1950 under the direction of Tony award-winning actor Hal Holbrook, the Duplex Cabaret Theatre has built its reputation as a dynamic platform for new and emerging talent, along with performers seeking to launch their career and hone their craft. Luminaries such as Woody Allen, Joan Rivers, and Barbra Streisand are among the incredible talent who graced the stage early in their careers.

John Burns is a Sexy Beast will presented for one performance only on Sunday, October 13, at 4:00pm at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, 61 Christopher Street (at 7th Avenue) in New York City. Advanced tickets are $20.00 and can be purchase at johnburns.live or purplepass.com. Tickets at the door will be $25.00. There is a two-drink minimum purchase for all audience members.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You