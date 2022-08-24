JJ Niemann, Alyssa Wray, Jim Hogan & More to Star in 54 SINGS THE GLEE VERSION

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Sings the Glee Version! Calling all Gleeks: It's the revival you've been waiting for! Grab your slushies and head down to 54th Street to celebrate the songs made famous by the iconic hit TV show, "GLEE." From songs like "Don't Stop Believing" ... to "Loser Like Me", this isn't an episode you'll want to miss. And that's how Sue "C"s it.

Here's what you missed on Glee: it's Sectionals time and we have the hottest competition of the summer! Nerves are high for The New Directions because they lost their lead last minute to a different glee club, but Vocal Adrenaline is more than ready. Why? because the New Directions' loss is their gain. The Toubletones tragically fell behind last year, but are ready to make a comeback with a setlist of only the best leading ladies. And the big drama of the season you may ask? With a plot twist, Aural Intensity is planning to come in with the same setlist The New Directions famously did years ago. And for what may be the biggest competition, the Warblers? Oh, they're just being the Warblers. We are all gearing up for the biggest Show Choir competition right here in NYC. Hope to see you there.

And that's what you missed on Glee!

Featuring: Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Fernell Hogan (Kimberly Akimbo, The Prom), Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill), Jim Hogan (T3, Waitress), Jake Levy (Anastasia National Tour) Caleb Mitchell (The Swamp: A Celebration of the Shrek Movies & Musical), Erin Engleman (Influencer, 54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo) , JJ Niemann (Book of Mormon) Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Liam McGettigan (The Tyler Capa Tiktok Cabaret), Megan Dwinell (Influencer) Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Tour), Mary Mondlock (54 Sings Harry Styles), Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill, Disney's Aladdin), Katie Lemmen (Glee Influencer), Andrew Maroney (54 Sings The Jonas Brothers), Sammy O'Donnell (Influencer), Max Heitmann (Influencer), Sydney Sider, Analisa Reynos and Braden Phillips.

Hosted by Molly Russo, Lena Conaster (host of "The Recovering Gleek" Podcast) and Alex Allred

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, associate produced by Caitlin Brightman, with music direction by James Stryska.

54 Sings The Glee Version plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, September 7th at 7:00pm. There is a $35-$75 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

A livestream option will also be available

