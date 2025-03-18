Isaac Mizrahi to Embark on Tour Across California

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Legendary fashion designer and entertainment icon, Isaac Mizrahi, has just announced a string of performances across California. These shows – alongside his acclaimed jazz sextet – bring his signature blend of humor, witty storytelling, and song to the West Coast. Known for his magnetic stage presence, Mizrahi is celebrated for captivating audiences with his unique style. Described by The New York Times as “a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music, and stand-up comedy,” his shows are a must-see event.

Beyond his cabaret performances, Mizrahi has made an indelible mark on the entertainment industry as a performer, host, writer, designer, and producer for over 30 years. He most recently starred as Amos Hart in the Broadway production of CHICAGO and has graced stages at venues across the country, including Cafe Carlyle, Joe’s Pub, The Regency Ballroom, and City Winery locations nationwide.

Mizrahi is also known for his work in film and television. He is the subject and co-creator of the documentary Unzipped, which chronicles the making of his Fall 1994 collection and won an award at the Sundance Film Festival. His television career includes hosting The Isaac Mizrahi Show for seven years and serving as a judge on Project Runway: All-Stars throughout its seven-season run. Mizrahi has directed productions of A Little Night Music and The Magic Flute for the Opera Theatre of St. Louis. Annually, he directs and narrates his production of the children’s classic Peter and The Wolf at The Guggenheim Museum in New York. In June 2023, Mizrahi launched his podcast HELLO ISAAC, where he engages with celebrity guests in candid conversations about success, failure, and everything in between.

Mizrahi also has his own production company, IM Entertainment, under which he has several projects in development in television, theatre and literature. He is currently working as a producer on the new Hulu sitcom, MID CENTURY MODERN, premiering on March 28, 2025. His New York Times Bestselling memoir, I.M., was published in February 2019.

Isaac Mizrahi has just announced that he’s selling his archive of one of a kind samples produced in his atelier from 1987 - 2012. More info here.

Isaac Mizrahi tour dates across California:

April 17 - Beverly Hills - Wallis Annenberg Center

April 19 - Long Beach - Carpenter Performing Arts Center

April 22 - La Jolla - David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre

April 24 - Sonoma - Weill Hall

April 25 & 26 - San Francisco - Hume Hall

Comments