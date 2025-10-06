Interview: Singer-Songwriter Mark William on His New Album, IF I CAN DREAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Summer, Singer Mark William Released The Digital Version Of His New Album, If I Can Dream Through Yellow Sound Label. The physical album is now out on CD. In the album, Mark William leads his audience through a musical fantasy, traversing eras and genres with a charismatic ease far beyond his years. Through material like an enchanting cover of "You'd Better Love Me" (High Spirits) to Elvis Presley and Frank Wildhorn, alongside his own original songs, Mark proves that he is a uniquely compelling artist, born to entertain. His commanding presence, lithe physicality, and stunning vocals continue to pack houses wherever he appears. Backed by a stellar six-piece band, under the music direction of Matthew Lowy, Mark William.

Read a conversation with Mark about the new album.

Tell us a little bit about what went into planning and preparing for your new album?

We’ve been discussing a second album for some time, but wanted to be sure we had the right material and the right team to make it exactly what we wanted it to be. I debuted a new show a couple years ago called Mark William: Technicolor Dreams, which got a lot of praise and kind of felt like a new version of myself was being unveiled. So, when we decided to do this album, we revisited that show with fresh eyes and considered what we really loved, what was missing, and what would translate well to a live album. I was also thrilled to have Michael Croiter, of Yellow Sound Label, agree to produce it. He released my first album, Come Croon With Me, and his expertise was essential throughout this process.

What made you decide to do this album live rather than in a studio? Did you encounter anything you weren’t expecting - either problems or moments of synchronicity - while recording?

We discussed both options, but we kept going back to all the live albums that have been so influential on us: Judy at Carnegie Hall, Liza at the Winter Garden, Peter Allen at Radio City. A live album has an energy to it that you can’t replicate in a studio, and we wanted to capture that, particularly with the diversity of songs on this one. It was also a challenge for myself - any singer can do twelve takes in a studio and end up with something good, but to have a single take and come out as great as this has is really empowering. Of course, it wasn’t just me performing. We had a six-piece band, so there were a few notes here and there which had to be adjusted. But, thankfully, we had an incredibly devoted mixer in Sheridan Glover, who spent many hours tweaking things to make the album as perfect as we could get it.

What audience did you have in mind while you were crafting this album?

My goal with this album was to expand people’s understanding of who I am and what I do. I love my first album, but it sets me pretty firmly as a crooner, a new age Sinatra or Steve Lawrence. With this album, that’s certainly still there, but my repertoire and performance style have expanded quite a bit. The material ranges from classic Jule Styne to contemporary Frank Wildhorn, to cultural icons like Elvis and Peter Allen, and then to my own writing, both pop and musical theatre. So, I think there’s something here for everyone, and yet we’ve managed to make it all fit together comfortably as well. Anyone who loves good music should enjoy this album.

Can you tell us a little about your original songs that are on this album and where the inspiration to write them came from?

This album includes two original pop songs, as well as two songs from my upcoming new musical, Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair. “Wherever We Land” was inspired by the colloquial phrase “you’ve lost your marbles”. I wondered if I could craft a lyric referencing different games, all referring to the game of love. So I did that with the chorus and then built the rest from there. And for those who might question the lyric about a rock band, that does refer to a game as well: the video game Rock Band. The other original pop song on the album is “Open the Door,” which came to me out of a buildup of frustration with auditioning and feeling like I was so ready to step into the spotlight, but never quite getting the opportunity. That’s a sentiment that pretty much anyone who has tried to make a career in the entertainment industry can empathize with.

What else have you been up to lately? Do you have any update on when we can expect to see your musical Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair?

I recently completed production on my first short film as writer and actor, Do you…?, which we plan to complete and start submitting to film festivals early next year. I’m also polishing the screenplay on my second short, co-writing a feature length film, and assisting my friend Logan Kelly as we seek producers for an epic romance film he wrote, in which I will star. I’ll be returning next month to sing with the incredible Voices of Liberty for a third holiday season, and will also be singing backup for iconic Broadway diva, Sarah Brightman, for part of her upcoming tour. As for Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, we have been told that it will make its world premiere next season at a well-known New England summer theatre, but are waiting on a contract, so I can’t say more than that at the moment.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

Thanks for reading! I hope you’ll buy or stream the new album - you won’t regret it.

Connect with Mark William on Instagram @markwilliamnyc and find more info about him on his website at markwilliamnyc.com.

Learn where to buy and stream the album here. The physical CD is now available on BroadwayRecords.com and will be on Amazon and Barnes & Noble over the next week or so!