Listen: MARK WILLIAM: IF I CAN DREAM Album Out Now

Yellow Sound Label has released Mark William: If I Can Dream, recorded live at The Green Room 42. This album marks the second collaboration between artist and label, following Mark William: Come Croon With Me, released in 2019. The new album is produced by Michael Croiter, Preston and Richard Ridge, mixed by Sheridan Glover and mastered by Michael Fossenkemper. Listen here!

Mark William leads his audience through a musical fantasy, traversing eras and genres with a charismatic ease far beyond his years. Through material from Jule Styne to Elvis Presley to Frank Wildhorn, alongside his own original songs, Mark proves that he is a uniquely compelling artist, born to entertain. His commanding presence, lithe physicality, and stunning vocals continue to pack houses wherever he appears. Backed by a stellar six-piece band, under the music direction of Matthew Lowy, Mark William: If I Can Dream is directed for the stage by Preston and Richard Ridge.

Mark has performed on multiple Broadway stages, has had the honor of singing “God Bless America” at Yankee Stadium, and has appeared with such luminaries as Andrea Bocelli, Lea Salonga, Gloria Estefan, Brendan Fraser, Sarah Brightman, and Whoopi Goldberg. Mark is the lyricist and star of the new musical, Dorian’s Wild(e) Affair, which will have its world premiere production in 2026, and he is in development and pre-production on multiple film projects as both writer and actor. For more information, visit www.markwilliamnyc.com.

“Mark William: IF I CAN DREAM” TRACK LIST

1. It’s You Again/Love is in The Air

2. You’d Better Love Me

3. Wherever We Land

4. Peter Allen Medley: Arthur’s Theme/If You Were Wondering/ Not The Boy Next Door

5. Feeling Good

6. Open The Door

7. When I Look at You

8. Gimme Love

9. Power Of My Name

10. A Wild Affair

11. Music That Makes Me Dance

12. Let Me Be Your Star

13. If I Can Dream

