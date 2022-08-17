International Contemporary Ensemble Performs Concert Of New Works At Joe's Pub, September 20

International Contemporary Ensemble gives the world premiere performance of two new works by Lesley Mok and Chris Ryan Williams at Joe's Pub alongside a solo set by Lesley Mok, and Fay Victor's Flow to the Next on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Commissioned by ICEensemble as part of their 2021-2022 "Call for __" Commissions Program, the new works include Mok's Stilled leaf-chatter and Williams's Odu: vibration 1.



Mok's Stilled leaf chatter emerges from the contemporary improvisational sensibilities of its performers: eddy kwon (violin), Dan Lippel (guitar), Cory Smythe (piano), and Lesley Mok (drumset). The piece explores a sense of narration that can emerge from structural frameworks and is an attempt to find a poetic resonance in the simultaneity of individual expressions.

Chris Ryan Williams' Odu: vibration 1 brings together vocalist Fay Victor, bassoonist Rebekah Heller, and cellist Lester St. Louis on electronics. The piece creates a sense of intimacy (telling stories by a fire pit, gathering around a grandmother's kitchen) focusing on Rebekah Heller and Fay Victor as a duo. The setting and pre-recorded materials focus on their memories and create an intimate setting at Joe's Pub, accompanied by lighting design by Josephine Wang.

The season continues with the Ensemble and NYU Skirball presenting Peyvand (پیوند) an evening of works by members of the Iranian Female Composers Association (IFCA) on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30pm at NYU Skirball. Peyvand (پیوند), the Persian word for connectivity, features works related to this theme including the world premiere of C Ce See by Niloufar Nourbakhsh.



World Premieres by Lesley Mok and Chris Ryan Williams

International Contemporary Ensemble

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:00pm

Joe's Pub | 425 Lafayette Street (at Astor Place) | New York, NY

Tickets: $20

Link: https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2022/i/international-contemporary-ensemble/

Please note: Face masks and proof of full vaccinations and boosters are required.

Program

Lesley Mok - Still leaf-chatter

Chris Ryan Williams - Odu: vibration 1

Fay Victor - Flow to the Next

Artists

ICEensemble

Fay Victor, vocalist

Rebekah Heller, bassoon

Lester St. Louis, cello, electronics

With a commitment to cultivating a more curious and engaged society through music, the International Contemporary Ensemble - as a commissioner and performer at the highest level - amplifies creators whose work propels and challenges how music is made and experienced. The Ensemble's 39 members are featured as soloists, chamber musicians, commissioners, and collaborators with the foremost musical artists of our time. Works by emerging composers have anchored the Ensemble's programming since its founding in 2001, and the group's recordings and digital platforms highlight the many voices that weave music's present.



Described as "America's foremost new-music group" (The New Yorker), the Ensemble has become a leading force in new music throughout the last 20 years, having premiered over 1,000 works and having been a vehicle for the workshop and performance of thousands of works by student composers across the U.S. The Ensemble's composer-collaborators-many who were unknown at the time of their first Ensemble collaboration-have fundamentally shaped its creative ethos and have continued to highly visible and influential careers, including MacArthur Fellow Tyshawn Sorey; long-time Ensemble collaborator, founding member, and 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winner Du Yun; and the Ensemble's founder, 2012 MacArthur Fellow, and first-ever flutist to win Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Prize, Claire Chase.



A recipient of the American Music Center's Trailblazer Award and the Chamber Music America/ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming, the International Contemporary Ensemble was also named Musical America's Ensemble of the Year in 2014. The group has served as artists-in-residence at Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival (2008-2020), Ojai Music Festival (2015-17), and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (2010-2015). In addition, the Ensemble has presented and performed at festivals in the U.S. such as Big Ears Festival and Opera Omaha's ONE Festival, as well as abroad, including GMEM-Centre National de Création Musicale (CNCM) de Marseille, Vértice at Cultura UNAM, Warsaw Autumn, International Summer Courses for New Music in Darmstadt, and Cité de la Musique in Paris. Other performance stages have included the Park Avenue Armory, ice floes at Greenland's Diskotek Sessions, Brooklyn warehouses, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and boats on the Amazon River.



The International Contemporary Ensemble advances music technology and digital communications as an empowering tool for artists from all backgrounds. Digitice provides high-quality video documentation for artist-collaborators and provides access to an in-depth archive of composers' workshops and performances. The Ensemble regularly engages new listeners through free concerts and interactive, educational programming with lead funding from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.



Curricular activities include a partnership at The New School's College of Performing Arts (CoPA), along with a summer intensive program, called Ensemble Evolution, where topics of equity, diversity, and inclusion build new bridges and pathways for the future of creative sound practices. Yamaha Artist Services New York is the exclusive piano provider for the Ensemble. Read more at www.iceorg.org and watch over 350 videos of live performances and documentaries at www.digitice.org.

The International Contemporary Ensemble's performances and commissioning activities during the 2022-23 concert season are made possible by the generous support of many individuals as well as the Mellon Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Jerome Foundation, Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, Aaron Copland Fund for Music Inc., MAP Fund, Mid Atlantic Arts, Francis Goelet Charitable Lead Trusts, Amphion Foundation, The Gladys Krieble Delmas Foundation, New Music USA's Organizational Development Fund, Alice M. Ditson Fund of Columbia University, BMI Foundation, as well as public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council for the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The International Contemporary Ensemble was the Ensemble in Residence of the Nokia Bell Labs Experiments in Art and Technology from 2018-2021. Yamaha Artist Services New York is the exclusive piano provider for the International Contemporary Ensemble.