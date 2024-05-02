Interactive Drag Murder Mystery DEAD BECOMES HER to Premiere at the Laurie Beechman Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Murder Mystery Manhattan will present DEAD BECOMES HER, an interactive drag murder mystery parody written and directed by Keith Dougherty. It will be presented Saturday, May 11 at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Café) at 407 West 42nd Street at Ninth Avenue. Doors open at 6pm with showtime at 7pm. Tickets are $24 for general admission or $35 for VIP tickets that include reserved front table seating and a meet-and-greet, available at www.SpinCycleNYC.com. Please note that there is also a $25 per person food/ drink minimum at all performances.

As part of the DEAD BECOMES HER audience, you become a member of E.L.S. - Eternal Life Society. Meet the mysterious temptress, Lisle, who doles out the immortality elixir, and Ernest, the famed plastic surgeon who helps keep all members of E.L.S. looking their best. Ernest is dating an aspiring writer, Helen, who soon ends up in a psychiatric hospital after Ernest is stolen by a failing movie star and former friend, Madeline. Some years later, Helen returns home to confront the now-married couple, looking dazzling, and everyone wants to know what her secret is - especially Madeline. Both Helen and Madeline, frenemies forever, will go to great lengths to stay endlessly young, but we soon find out that eternal life has a price - and someone doesn't survive the night. In this laugh-out-loud, over-the-top, interactive murder mystery, you become part of the story and help solve the crime.

DEAD BECOMES HER stars Amanda Baumler (That Lady From Maxim's), Keith Dougherty (Housewives of Secaucus), Brandon Patterson (Housewives of Secaucus), and Lynwood McLeod (A Gaga Guide to the Lower East Side, Housewives of Secaucus).

Murder Mystery Manhattan has been a passion and creative project for founder Keith Dougherty for over 30 years. Taking the interactive murder mystery genre to the next level, Dougherty, who also writes and directs all the shows, keeps abreast of what is trending and classic, puts his own spin on it, and presents laugh-out-loud, interactive murder mysteries that spoof and celebrate some of your favorite TV shows and films. Past Murder Mystery Manhattan shows include their Golden Girls and Sopranos series, I Loved Lucy, The Hunnymooners, Killing the Kartrashians, Scary Potter, Walt Disnee on Ice, Hocus Croakus, No Clue and Sunsex Blvd (starring Gloria Swansong). Their work has been seen at venues including City Winery, Don't Tell Mama, Oheka Castle, The Milleridge Inn, The Villa Roma Resort, Anthony's Live - Windows on the Lake, and Clove Creek Dinner Theater. For more info visit www.murdermysterymanhattan.com

Keith Dougherty (Madeline/Writer/Director) is a New York based Actor/Writer/ Producer /Director/Portrait Artist. Keith is the creator of the entertainment companies, Murder Mystery Manhattan & Keith Dougherty Productions, where he writes, directs, and performs interactive scripts that spoof popular television shows and film. Some of Keith's favorite stage roles include Robert in Boeing Boeing, Velasco in Barefoot in the Park, Charles in Blithe Spirit, Mozart in Amadeus, Pippin in Pippin, Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and Donatella Diamonte in Anthony Wilkinson's Housewives of Secaucus Off-Broadway.

