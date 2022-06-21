Ianne Fields Stewart Joins A VERY QUEER HOLIDAY (CHRISMUKKAH IN JULY) at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, is presenting A Very Queer Holiday: Chrismukkah in July! Marie Incontrera, Megan A Zebrowski, and Dianne Gebauer are proud to bring their multi-faith, musical romcom-style celebration of queer love to Feinstein's/54 Below! Hosted by John Lehr (the original GEICO Caveman), Chrismukkah in July shares new takes on holiday classics and original music written with the rest of us in mind. A portion of the proceeds will benefit A Very Queer Holiday, the very first holiday romcom featuring transgender and nonbinary romantic leads, which goes into production in Fall 2022. Get ready for the queer holidays... 6 months early! Music direction by Anessa Marie.

Joining the lineup is Ianne Fields Stewart. Ianne (pronouns: she/her/they/them) is a black, queer, lesbian, and nonbinary transfeminine New York-based storyteller and activist. Film/TV acting credits include: Dash & Lily Netflix (recurring guest star), The Bold Type (guest star), and Pose FX (recurring). Ianne played opposite Sara Ramirez in the 3-Time Emmy Nominated web series The Feels. As a writer, Ianne's play A Dying Breed has had several productions throughout the United States including a run in New York City.

Also featuring, HJ Farr (A Very Queer Holiday), Kathel Griffin, Sammie James, Lexi Lawson (Eliza in Hamilton), Liz Neitge, Sophie Sagan-Gutherz, Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, The Normal Heart), Jessie Shelton (Hadestown), Andrè Stith (Rocktopia), Sean Thompson (Sunset Boulevard) with songs by Marie Incontrera, Dorie Clark, Dianne Gebauer, Melodi Lawson, Stephanie Carlin, Nico Juber, and others.

Jessie Shelton, Lexi Lawson, Adam B. Shapiro, and others in A Very Queer Holiday (Chrismukkah in July) plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 10, 2022.

There is a $30-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Pax loves the holidays... but not this year. When a friend signs them up for a dating app, they match with Damaris, a tech-savvy influencer. Their budding romance is 'gram-worthy, but will they show up in each other's stories at Chrismukkah this year? Join us to help make the very first trans/nonbinary romantic comedy a reality.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months.