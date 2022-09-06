IT TAKES TWO: BROADWAY'S EMOTIONAL ROLLERCOASTER is Coming to 54 Below in October

54 BELOW will present It Takes Two: Broadway's Emotional Rollercoaster on October 5th, 2022 9:30PM. Jennifer Molson produces her first show at 54 Below with an incredible team of artists led by Dylan Erdelyi.

Nervous on a first date? Pining after someone you love? Ready to rip each other's throats out? We've got the show for you! Join in at 54 Below for It Takes Two: Broadway's Emotional Rollarcoaster. Dylan Erdelyi (Director) and Justin Horwitz (Music Director) invite you to explore love in all forms from musical duets you know and love, and maybe some you don't! Featuring performances from Alyssa Wray, Cara Rose DiPietro, Tommy Kaiser, Jennifer Molson, and many more, they can't wait to take you along for the ride!

It Takes Two: Broadway's Emotional Rollercoaster at plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on October 5th, 2022. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT ARTISTS

This is your chance to be introduced to a new generation of artists. New and returning faces to 54 Below, but all of them taking New York City by storm. The full cast includes Jennifer Molson, Matthew Wechsler, Alyssa Wray, Cara Rose DiPietro, Tommy Kaiser, Lucy Rhoades, Dan Hoy, Caleb Mitchell, Chandler Sinks, Aaron Dix, Lucy Rossi, Cassy Huff, Hannah Ellowitz, Nathan Keffer, Steven Gagliano, Tuan Malinowski, Ellie Smith, Sarah Nandola, Joseph Valle Hoag, Jordan White, Sophie Smith-Brody, Teddy Calvin, Rachel Marie Barsness, Garrett Thompson, Alexis Loiselle, & Mario Greiner.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.