IN THE WORKS Comes to The Duplex Cabaret Theatre

Honeck-Moss Productions will present "In The Works." This exciting series is an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.

In The Works is presented monthly and features three composers or composing teams, each presenting 20 minutes of new material. Sunday, Feb 16th at 9:30 pm features the works of composers: Joanna Burns & Lisa Mongillo, Rebecca Hart & Nick Stephens, and Jamie Elizabeth Maletz & Eric Fegan. Hosted by: Thomas Honeck.



With performances by: Ethan Crystal, Keri René Fuller, Matt Gelfer, Mallory Hawks, Devin Ilaw, Catherine Ricafort, Alex Syiek, and Patrick Thompson.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works0216

JOANNA BURNS is a composer/singer-songwriter. Also, a current member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop where she was the winner of the Harrington Award for Creative Excellence. Some composer/arranger credits include: the web series CITY OF DREAMS (NY Times, USA Today), the web pilot CAROL'S A DEMON (NYTV Fest), the short film WHALE HELLO THERE (Buffer Festival Invitee), the opening number for the CBS DIVERSITY SHOWCASE, and the new musical WELCOME TO SHOOFLY (ASCAP Dreamworks Musical Theater Workshop, Los Angeles). She has also toured the U.S. performing as a singer-songwriter and her current LP The Green Year, available on iTunes, features 11 self-produced tracks and 2 produced by Dan Romer (Shawn Mendes, Ingrid Michaelson, A Great Big World).

Lisa Mongillo is a writer and lyricist based in Brooklyn. Recent credits include: THE HORSE GIRLS (Book/Lyrics, Out of the Box Theatrics' 2019 New Works readings series); THE RADIUM GIRLS: A JAW DROPPING NEW MUSICAL (Lyrics & Book, Winner at The 2017 Players Theatre BOO! Short Play Festival, 2019 Eugene O'Neill NMTC Semifinalist); A NEVER-ENDING LINE (Lyrics, Off-Broadway); HOSPITAL KIDS (Book/Lyrics, Best Book at 2018 SoundBites Festival, 2019 City Theatre National Short Playwriting Award Finalist). Her songwriting work was featured in the 2017 BMI Workshop Showcase, and has been performed at Feinstein's/54 Below, the Metropolitan Room, The Duplex, the PIT, and more. She's a contributor to Reductress and has written for and performed in comedy shows across Chicago and NYC. Lisa is an alum of William & Mary and trained at the Second City and the Annoyance.





Rebecca Hart once accidentally won a comedy competition in Dublin, Ireland, while appearing as the musical guest. True story. Hart is an actress, singer/songwriter, and newly-minted 'wordsperson' for the theatre courtesy of NYU's The Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Recent performing credits include The Public Theatre National Mobile Unit tour of 'Sweat' and a CT Critics Circle Award for 'The Revolutionists" at Playhouse on Park. She is the 2017 winner of the NY Innovative Theatre Award for 'Best Original Music' ('The Cabaret at the End of the World' w/Melody Bates) and a Helen Hayes 'Best Sound' Nominee for a song commissioned /recorded for 'Gloria' @ Woolly Mammoth (produced by Nick Stephens!). An Associate Artist with The Civilians Theatre Company, Hart has appeared in and/or made songs for Civilians shows at BAM, The Public, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and City Center. She composed all songs for Target Margin Theatre's URIEL ACOSTA and for Aaron Jafferis' How To Break at the NY Hip Hop Theatre Festival, the Sprkrbox Festival at The National Theatre of Oslo, and NAMT 2014 (addl music by Yako 440). Her graduate thesis musical IRON JOHN: an American ghost story, (w/ collaborator Jacinth Greywoode), has been presented/developed at the Theatreworks Silicon Valley New Works Festival, the O'Neill Incubator Residency, NYU Tisch Drama's New Studio on Broadway, and the 2019 NAMT Festival at New World Stages. Her 6-piece alt-folk band performs frequently in NYC and elsewhere. Her most recent recording, The Magician's Daughter was produced in part by acclaimed cellist/songwriter Ben Sollee and is available now. www.rebeccahart.net

NICK STEPHENS has never accidentally won anything, and definitely not any comedy competitions. He is a composer, orchestrator, music director and musician based in New York. His musical Shadows (written with Morgan Smart) was developed and performed at NYU in the summer of 2019. He provided original orchestrations for the DC premiere production of Alix in Wonderland (w. Buzz Mauro,) also in the summer of 2019. He performs regularly around New York City with Rebecca Hart and the Wrong Band on trumpet, flugelhorn, and keyboards. Other performing highlights include Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Big Apple Circus. Since 2017, he has been developing Darling Jack with Rebecca Hart, and is thrilled to be presenting new material tonight!

JAMIE ELIZABETH MALETZ is a composer/lyricist, bookwriter, and producer. In New York, her works have been featured at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Dixon Place, Under St Marks Theater, and Broadway Night at Prohibition. She received her MFA from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. Maletz has written 12 full-length original musicals, and she runs a choir for new works of musical theater (New Work City) with writing partner Eric Fegan. Jamie is the Administrative Assistant for Maestra Music Organization, and she writes the Women Who Wow Us series for the Maestra blog. She has also worked as an intern with Feinstein's/54 Below, Tom Viertel/The Commercial Theater Institute, and Ken Davenport. She is a member of The Off-Broadway League, The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York, Maestra, ASCAP, The Dramatists Guild of America, and Fractured Atlas. jamiemaletzmusicals.com | @jamiemaletzmusicals

ERIC FEGAN is a composer, pianist, and scientist from Long Island. In New York, his works have been performed at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, and as a pianist he has played at venues from Dixon Place to The Kennedy Center. He is a graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU Tisch. Eric studied piano and composition as a student of the preparatory division of the Mannes College of Music. He received his undergraduate degree in Mathematics with Computer Science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was a leading member of the MIT Musical Theatre Guild. Eric's musical interests range from classical repertoire to jazz standards to classic rock, and brings as much of it to the table as he can in his musical theatre work. ericfegan.com | @ericfeganmusic





