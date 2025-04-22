ICONOCLASTIC VOICES CONCERT to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The performance will take place on Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM | The Green Room 42, NYC.
Step into the future of musical theatre with ICONOCLASTIC VOICES, directed by Rachel Klein (The Gospel According to Heather; Red Roses, Green Gold), and music directed by Andy Peterson (Suffs; A Beautiful Noise), a dynamic and unmissable evening of groundbreaking new music that dares to defy genre, form, and expectation. Produced by Iconoclast Theatre Collective and presented by The Green Room 42, this one-night-only concert on Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM brings together an electrifying lineup of boundary-breaking composers, powerhouse performers, and thrilling debut songs. ICONOCLASTIC VOICES is a celebration of audacious artistry and unfiltered theatrical imagination designed to uplift new work.
Emceed by drag icon and chanteuse Pissi Myles (“Babashook”), the evening will premiere new songs by award-winning composers and trailblazing voices in contemporary musical theatre, including: Tony nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), Emmy award-winning composer Sean Pallatroni, Emmy and Grammy award-winning musician Doug Katsaros (Footloose; Altar Boyz), Jonathan Larson Award-winning writer Amanda Yesnowitz, Guinevere Govea (Spells of the Sea at the Kennedy Center), Ko Tanaka, Taylor Wendell Lorenzo, Erik Ransom (GRINDR The Opera), Andy Peterson, Kate Mulley, Rachel Dean (Hamilton; Moulin Rouge), David Brush (Pump Up the Volume), Nicolette Blount, Justin Rayna, Laura Goodenow, David James Boyd, and Matt Gurin.
The concert cast will include Brooke Simpson (“The Voice”; “America's Got Talent”), Kimberly JaJuan (Ragtime), Housso Sémon (Suffs; The Girl from North Country), Livvy Marcus, Mary Page Nance (Finding Neverland; Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Cody Gerszwski (Daddy Longlegs), John Alejandro Jeffords, Jeffrey Kringer (Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical), Eli Mendenhall, Gabreilla Bastek, Ashanti J'Aria (“American Idol”), Alec Nevin (A Bronx Tale), Jovan E'Sean (CATS: The Jellicle Ball), Alivia Quattrocki (Heathers), Stacia Fernandez (Mama Mia; The Drowsy Chaperone), Mia Pinero (West Side Story; Sweeney Todd), Erin Burniston, Makayla Bird (Be More Chill; Alice By Heart), Dana Wilton (Tammy Faye), Ellis Gage (Next to Normal Taipei), Alyssa Gianetti (Love Never Dies), and Anthony Castellano.
From Emmy-winning TV composers to Tony-nominated legends and viral indie writers, this lineup reflects the thrilling future of American musical theatre—raw, bold, and iconoclastic. The concert will be Friday, April 25th, at 7:00pm at The Green Room 42. In person tickets are available here and
