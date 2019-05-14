Helena Joyce Wright Brings ALL THE PARTS I EVER WANTED TO SING BUT COULDN'T WHEN I WUZ BLACK To NYC

May. 14, 2019  

Helena Joyce Wright Brings ALL THE PARTS I EVER WANTED TO SING BUT COULDN'T WHEN I WUZ BLACK To NYC

Helena-Joyce Wright (Zora Is My Name!, Amen Corner, Jerry's Girls, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill) introduces us to E'lan Baxter--Broadway Diva EXTRA ORDINAIRE in this witty, satirical, one-woman show.

Wright is at her best as she shares bits of her life as a "liberated white woman" and star of the Broadway stage.

Tickets available for purchase online at https://www.artful.ly/episcopal-actors-guild/store/events/17773 or at the door (cash, check, credit card). Reservations are highly recommended.

Box office/house will open at approximately 6:40pm. Seating is general admission. A wine and cheese reception will follow the show.

All proceeds go towards the charitable programs of EAG.



