Hanna Berggren to Present MY FAVORITE SINGS at The Green Room 42 in October

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Hanna Berggren in Hanna Berggren: My Favorite Sings Friday October 7th, 2022, at 9:30PM. Hanna Berggren: My Favorite Sings is a collection of the songs that has made Hanna into the person she is today and is also an unabashed ode to the gift that is Julie Andrews. She promises to make you smile, make you laugh, and only make you cry happy tears!

Joining Hanna will be Molly Griggs, star of Broadway hit Hello, Dolly!, Succession on HBO, & Servant on Apple +, Myha'la Herrold, star of current hit tv show Industry on HBO, A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies & The Book of Mormon, John Clay III, upcoming: The Public Theatre's A Raisin in the Sun, Broadway's Choir Boy & Raising Kanan on Starz and Peter Mitchell; Upcoming: The White House Plumbers on HBO, Glee & Book of Mormon. With Musical Direction by Alex Goldie Golden (Kinky Boots, Beautiful, Regina Comet) and produced by Evan Schild (Fairycakes, POTUS, Runyonland Productions) & Tia Harewood-Millington (Current ASM of Six - Aragon Tour)

Hanna Berggren: My Favorite Sings plays The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42) on October 7th, 2022. There is a $15.00- $45.00 cover charge and a $10 food & beverage credit included with ticket purchase. Tickets and information are available at Tickets (venuetix.com).

MORE ABOUT Hanna Berggren:

Hanna Berggren was raised in the Bay Area, California. She sang in her church choir, and started performing in plays and musicals in middle school. In High School, she flew to New York City to compete and perform in the National High School Musical Theater Awards, which PBS later turned into a documentary where you can see Hanna sob profusely in the second episode! After graduating from Carnegie Mellon University, she moved to New York City to pursue her acting career. For the past five years she played the role of 'nanny' in multiple neighborhoods of Manhattan! Other favorite roles include Elle in Legally Blonde, Princess Winnifred in Once Upon A Mattress, and Mother in Ragtime. Hanna is Julie Andrews' biggest fan, an avid dog lover, and has a multitude of tummy problems. Many thanks to Peter and her family for their support through all of the ups and downs.

MORE ABOUT THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42