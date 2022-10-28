HERE WE GO: A SOMETHING BETTER CONCERT Announced At The Green Room 42, November 8

Here We Go: A Something Better Concert plays Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) November 8th at 9:30pm.

Here We Go is a concert styled cabaret featuring Samantha Roberts. She will be performing and directing an ensemble of artists, including Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member), Jack Baugh (The Office! A Musical Parody), Max Bartos (Original Broadway Cast of Sing Street), Lauren Lyons, Francesca Panzara, and special guest, Tyrell Beck.

The concert is being conducted and accompanied by Christian Cantrell who will be joined by Max Bartos (guitar) and Alvaro Domingo (drums).

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events.

The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows.

Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.