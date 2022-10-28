HERE WE GO: A SOMETHING BETTER CONCERT Announced At The Green Room 42, November 8

Here We Go: A Something Better Concert plays Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) November 8th at 9:30pm.
Here We Go is a concert styled cabaret featuring Samantha Roberts. She will be performing and directing an ensemble of artists, including Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member), Jack Baugh (The Office! A Musical Parody), Max Bartos (Original Broadway Cast of Sing Street), Lauren Lyons, Francesca Panzara, and special guest, Tyrell Beck.
The concert is being conducted and accompanied by Christian Cantrell who will be joined by Max Bartos (guitar) and Alvaro Domingo (drums).
THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events.
The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows.
Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.
Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
| Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|
|submissions close in
|
54 BELOW will welcome the original Broadway cast of Pippin to celebrate the beloved musical’s 50th anniversary. Due to extreme popular demand, Pippin has added two performances on February 7 at 7pm & 9:30pm, in addition to its previously announced performances on February 6 at 7pm & 9:30pm, for a total of four shows.
'Archie's Weird Parody' written by Neil Klein and directed by Ley Nikfarjam will play one night only at Don't Tell Mama NYC November 11th at 9:30pm
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley to debut at 54 Below The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are getting a new musical treatment by Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.
More Hot Stories For You
THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS Comes to 54 Below in December
October 28, 2022
54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents THE CHRISTMAS CAROLS from Emmy nominee Kat Radley to debut at 54 Below The Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are getting a new musical treatment by Emmy nominee Kat Radley and the Off-Broadway writing team of Bryan Blaskie and Manny Hagopian.
Pangea Highlights In November Include Salty Brine, Tammy Faye Starlite, Eddie Brill, Tom Judson, And Charles Busch
October 27, 2022
Pangea, a vital incubator for new work crossing boundaries between theatre, music and elsewhere, will present a diverse mix of entertainers in November.
Liz Callaway to Release TO STEVE WITH LOVE: LIZ CALLAWAY CELEBRATES SONDHEIM in November
October 27, 2022
Working Girl Records has announced the release of “To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim”, which will be available digitally on all platforms on November 11, 2022, as well as a physical CD available for pre-order on her website.
Comedy Cabaret THE 1953 THANKSGIVING SPECIAL Comes to Joe's Pub, November 21
October 26, 2022
Once a year, Broadway legends Betty Blanche & Crystal Rogers Senior (there is no Junior) rise from their graves on 42nd & 9th as elegant ghosts to put on the ultimate musical Thanksgiving special!
FABULOUS FANNY: THE SONGS & STORIES OF FANNY BRICE to Stream for One Night Only On Stellar
October 26, 2022
The acclaimed touring/streaming solo show Fabulous Fanny: The Songs and Stories of Fanny Brice stars Kimberly Faye Greenberg (Danny & Sylvia, One Night With Fanny Brice), and is back to livestream for one performance on October 29th at 3pm ET on Stellar.