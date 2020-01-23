Grammy-Nominated Jazz Vocalist Stacey Kent At Bay Area Cabaret

Bay Area Cabaret presents the return of Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Stacey Kent to the Venetian Room on Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 pm, fresh from a worldwide tour on the back of the success of her award-winning album, I Know I Dream, The Orchestral Sessions, (Jazz Japan Awards, 'Best Vocal Album of 2018'). The platinum-selling artist will perform a program of Bossa Nova, jazz standards and original songs by composer/saxophonist Jim Tomlinson and his lyricist partners Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro and Nashville-based Cliff Goldmacher.

Ms. Kent holds the prestigious Chevalier Dans L'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres award, multiple BBC Jazz Awards for Jazz Vocalist of the Year, has album sales approaching 2 million, and Gold, Double-Gold and Platinum-selling albums that have reached a series of No. 1 chart positions during her career.

As Stephen Holden of the New York Times describes her, "Ms. Kent embodies the essence of saudade as persuasively as any of her Brazilian idols. As she threw back her head and crooned softly, you had the sense of a woman with nothing to protect, living in the moment and dreaming out loud."

Her unique interpretative gift makes even the familiar sounds fresh and the new sound familiar. What makes her unique, however, is her intelligence, her facility with languages, the clarity of her voice, and the intimacy that she creates. Her remarkable interpretative gift makes even the familiar sounds fresh and the new sound familiar. "Her voice has a startling clarity, turning phrase after phrase with subtlety and an impeccable feel for the music." Billboard Magazine. For more on Stacey Kent . Photo Courtesy of Stacey Kent

Thursday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m.. Venetian Room of the Fairmont San Francisco, 950 Mason Street, Atop Nob Hill Tickets are $65 general and $55 for subscribers. Information and single tickets are available by phone at City Box Office (415) 392-4400 or online at bayareacabaret.org.





