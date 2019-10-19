Gerrilyn Sohn Returns To Don't Tell Mama With “Something Cool”

Gerrilyn Sohn returns to Don't Tell Mama for an encore performance of her cabaret debut show "Something Cool" on November 3, 2019 at 5:30pm. (www.donttellmamanyc.com, 343 West 46th Street, NYC, 212-757-0788). Directed by Gretchen Reinhagen, with Musical Director David Gaines, this show pays tribute to some of Gerrilyn's favorite musical influences, be they shows or artists, with an eclectic mix of songs from Broadway and The Great American Songbook and the stories that go along with them. This show premiered at Don't Tell Mama on June 23, 2019.

"An impressive debut...this show is a delightful discovery of a new talent." - Cabaret Hotspot

Gerrilyn received a BA in theater from Central Connecticut State University. Before moving to NYC, Gerrilyn performed in various theaters. She toured Europe with the Company of "Hair" under the supervision of James Rado as the Crissy understudy/Tribe. She was a supplement soprano to the resident chorus in "Aida" at the Connecticut Opera, Other favorite roles include, Sister Mary Amnesia in "Nunsense", Mrs. Nordstrom in "A Little Night Music", Peggy in "Godspell".

"Something Cool" November 3, 2019 at 5:30pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. For reservations, call 212-757-0788. There is a $15 cover charge ($10 for members of MAC) and a 2 drink minimum. Cash only. For reservations online, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

