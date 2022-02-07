George Salazar and Joe Iconis, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss & More This Month at Feinstein's/54 Below

This month, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

AN EVENING WITH MARLOW & MOSS 3: LOST IN NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 7 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

Join Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss - writers of hit musicals such as SIX and... yep no that's it - for an evening of entertainment as they bash you through some of their latest work.

Expect loads of new material, fabulous special guests, and attempts at relatable NYC humour in between the songs ("anyone here come from Brooklyn?!?!"). They're also planning a Simon and Garfunkel-style cover of Owl City's mega-hit "Fireflies," but thankfully there's still plenty of time for them to change their minds.

So grab a ticket and come see our show cmooooooooon it'll be so much fun oh my gosh please don't be boring xxx

7:00 PM - $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:45 PM - $45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carole J. Bufford: NO RHYME OR REASON - FEBRUARY 8 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

Carole J. Bufford returns to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage for one night only with an all-new eclectic evening in song. The only theme is there is no theme... anything goes! With music that spans multiple decades and genres, Carole will bring her inimitable style to some of her favorite songs. Expect powerhouse vocals, fun stories behind the music, exciting and fresh takes on beloved songs, and a few discoveries of hidden gems. Featuring music made famous by Barbra Streisand, Wilson Pickett, Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Julie Andrews, Bessie Smith, Reba McEntire, Frank Sinatra, & Tina Turner.

Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought after performers on the American vintage pop and cabaret scene. Her shows, including speak easy. (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks), Come Together, and You Don't Own Me, earned her rave reviews from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and The Times (UK). She currently tours with her solo shows as well as with symphonies all over the country. Carole is also the recipient of the Mabel Mercer Foundation's Donald Smith Award and the recent Gold Medal winner of the American Traditions Vocal Competition.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ACTOR THERAPY AT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW: MY FIRST TIME - FEBRUARY 8 AT 9:45 PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back (!!!) at Feinstein's/54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award-winning ® Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Join an incredible cast of talented performers as they celebrate the alumni of this memorable program!

Featuring Mackenzie Cannon, Ana Gabriela Chiriboga, Liam Fitzpatrick, Charlie Fusari, Karlene Grinberg, Nachi Lederer, Jessie MacBeth, Renee Mandel, Lindsay Maron, Therin Morrisey, Bobby O'Leary, Chelcie Parry, Anissa Perona, Zoe Poulis, Robert Quiles, Sonia Roman, Isabelle Stanton, Cara Treacy, Haylee Weatherly, Mathieu Whitman (host), and Xavier.

$25 cover charge. $50 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

J.D. AND THE ALLSTARS BAND - FEBRUARY 9 AT 7:00 PM

J.D. & The AllStars Band are proud to bring their engaging celebration of vintage 60s and 70s music to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time!

Directed and produced by J.D. Desharnais (13th Alibi), this special event will deliver energized, impassioned, story songs from one of the most rewarding eras of US/UK pop music. Featuring "The TomCat Horn Section", this ensemble easily shifts gears between ballads and soulful stompers, as they work the catalogs of artistic goliaths from Van Morrison and Joe Cocker to Wilson Pickett and The E Street Band to many more. Highlighting Joe Weitekamp (Let it Bleed) on keys, Steve Elias (Saints in the City) on bass, Mike Kane (Nashville Attitude) on drums, John Lynch (DLG3) on guitar, and local veteran vocal chameleon, J.D. Desharnais, this show is one not to be missed!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SKIVVIES PRESENT: LITTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS, FEAT. ORIGINAL SEYMOUR Lee Wilkof - FEBRUARY 9 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

Back by popular demand after winning "Best Group Show" for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Awards.

After Alan Menken saw the premiere show, he exclaimed "That was so great! Should I take my pants off too?"

Rock out with The Skivvies for a night of music inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. Known for their comedic, genre-hopping mashups, Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley not only strip down the arrangements - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - they literally strip down to their underwear as they perform. Having played Seymour and Audrey in productions of Little Shop of Horrors, Lauren and Nick will bring story and song to life in a personal and electric way. In addition, expect hits from The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show from their debut album and much more. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue and as Sports Illustrated's Favorite New Band, the Skivvies' award-nominated live shows is packed with big voices and crazy harmonies... but no pants.

Featuring Lee Wilkof, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Diana Huey, Travis Kent and Juson Williams.

The band will feature Nick Cearley, Lauren Molina, Andy Gutauskas, Nate Hopkins, Rob Morrison, Josh Roberts, and Debbie Tjong.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

ESTHER FALLICK & FRIENDS, FEAT. Erika Henningsen & MORE! - FEBRUARY 10 AT 7:00 PM

Esther Fallick, star of Movies, Musicals, and Me and Spies Are Forever (YouTube), makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut...kinda! She's headlined 54 in the past, but since that was before she had two trans flags hanging in her room, she's had to find new material. In Esther Fallick Updates Her Book, Esther uses stand-up, storytelling, and song to chronicle how her relationship to musical theater has shifted as she's stepped into her (trans) womanhood. She'll say goodbye to songs from roles that Josh Gad originated that she used to go in for, say hello to new possibilities through those diva songs she always wanted to sing, and explore the current musical theater trans canon.

Join Esther and her friends Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, "Girls5Eva"), Hannah Pilkes (Search Party, Vulture Comic To Watch), JJ Maley (Be More Chill), Aline Mayagoitia (HBO Max's "Love Life"), Dee Luu (Reductress, Ars Nova CAMP Residency), and Tessa Albertson (Shrek the Musical) in this hilarious and heartfelt all-new comedy cabaret.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! REAL PEOPLE THINGS BY JANEY MILES AND BELA KONSTANCJA, FEAT. DeAnne Stewart, Jakeim Hart, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 10 AT 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a concert presentation of Real People Things, an original pop musical love story about finding a real connection over the internet!

In Real People Things we eavesdrop on the intimate conversations between Rosie Peters and Theo Goldberg after they match on a dating app and fall in love over text messages, phone calls and facetimes, all leading up to the moment they have to put down their phones and risk it all to meet in person.

Featuring Jakeim Hart, DeAnne Stewart, Gianna Yanelli, Alan Mendez, and more stars to be announced!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Gabrielle Lee: A TIN PAN ALLEY CELEBRATION OF BLACK HISTORY MONTH, FEAT. Vince Giordano & MORE! - FEBRUARY 11 AT 7:00 PM

Join award-winning actress and vocalist Gabrielle Lee and friends-plus her swinging four-piece jazz band-for a rip-roaring evening of ragtime, blues and Tin Pan Alley jazz standards. This is the music that made legends of singers like Ada "Bricktop" Smith, Florence Mills, Lena Horne and Ethel Waters-not to mention stars like Bert Williams, George Walker and Paul Robeson. Gabrielle and friends groove to the music of masters such as Shelton Brooks, James P. Johnson, Turner Layton and Fats Waller, with "Darktown Strutters Ball," "Some of These Days," "He May Be Your Man But He Comes to See Me Sometimes," "A Hundred Years From Today," and plenty more great Tin Pan Alley hits.

Gabrielle Lee has starred in A Blackbird Legends Cabaret and All Night Strut, and appeared theatrically as Bricktop as well as in title roles in productions of Once On This Island, Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, Blackbirds of Broadway, Dreamgirls, and more. As a vocalist, Gabrielle has worked with, among others, the New York Pops, Cab Calloway Orchestra, Ray Charles Orchestra, Harry Belafonte, Natalie Cole and Steely Dan.

The band will feature Peter Yarin (Music Director) on piano, Vince Giordano on bass, Damon DueWhite on drums, and Colin Hancock on trumpet and cornet.

Produced by Marilyn Lester.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL: THEN SHE RAN BY KAT CARTUSCIELLO AND ALEX BECKER - FEBRUARY 11 AT 9:45 PM

Set to an Indie, American Gothic score, Then She Ran is a modern folktale musical exploring the heroine's journey through the eyes of three women from different generations, and a group of mystical, vagabond artists called the Bone Crew who use their music to guide lost people toward their truth. For a price, of course. In this show, secrets are the currency, music unlocks magic, and all are responsible for each other's empowerment Then She Ran sets out to disrupt the notion of the classic hero's journey story - man (or woman) versus the world, individual rising on a linear path toward victory - in exchange for something that felt truer to the collective experience of growth - a reckoning with the self through the mirror of our community. This show is about looking inward and letting the subconscious be our guide through fear, trauma, and life-changing moments, so that we may heal and move forward.

Join Alex Becker, Kat Cartusciello and an all-female cast and band at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening of swampy, bluesy, feral, songs that are sure to raise the hairs on your arm.

Featuring Lili Thomas as Desiree, Sushma Saha as Sam, Rachel Lloyd as Margot, Isabel Rose Bustamante as a Bone Crew member, Emily Anne Goes as a Bone Crew member, Sabrina Gottlieb as a Bone Crew member, Senna Prasatthong as a Bone Crew member, and Tatiana Wechsler as a Bone Crew member.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

JESSICA DARROW: SURFACE PLEASURE - FEBRUARY 12 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

Disney's Encanto star, Jessica Darrow, makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut in her one-woman show, Surface Pleasure. After her debut in the industry as Luisa Madrigal, Jess is ready to show NYC who she is behind the screen. Featuring Disney favorites, Broadway classics, and Jazz twists, Jess will be hosting a night of laughs, music, and a peek inside her inner monologue.

$40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Ben Jones: LOVE SONGS - FEBRUARY 12 AT 9:45 PM

Ben Jones, winner of a 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut in Ben Jones: Love Songs. With musical direction by legendary Ron Abel, Jones sings songs from Broadway to pop that examine all aspects of love. Featuring music from Jerry Herman, Stephen Sondheim, Tom Waits, Jason Robert Brown and Lerner & Loewe, Jones dazzles audiences with touching and hilarious renditions of your favorite songs, old and new. As Michael Tilson Thomas put it, "We're still trying to figure out what it is that Ben can't do." To see what he means, you won't want to miss this one-night-only event, when one of New York's most dynamic voices steps into the solo spotlight for the very first time!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Anne Bobby AND FRIENDS: I'M STILL STANDING... AND STREAMING! - FEBRUARY 13 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

It's the show so nice they're doing it twice - this time with an in-person performance AND a livestream!

Back in December, award-winning actress Anne Bobby returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with stories and songs about a year like no other. The response was tremendous, so now 54 is bringing her back (with a few new surprises) to share her songs and stories wherever you are.

Together with Christopher Schelling, Shannon Ford, Marissa Licata, Laura Dean and Steve Gettinger, Anne picks up where The Songs That Came In From The Cold and Back To My Routes left off, with an evening devoted to the city, the people, and the moments that made last year one to treasure more than ever.

Having worked with everyone from Stephen Sondheim to Clive Barker on Broadway, TV, film and beyond, Anne Bobby's cabarets never fail to weave episodes from her journey with the songs that inspire her. From Mad About You to Cop/Rock, from Smile to Bioshock, from Merrily We Roll Along to Born On the Fourth Of July, Anne's filled this show with everything from Jacques Brel to Jethro Tull, from Demi Lovato to Carly Simon and from Cat Stevens to Yola.

Gather your friends and celebrate this midwinter eve that we're ALL "Still Standing."

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOY BANDS VS. GIRL GROUPS, FEAT. Kristin Stokes, Stephen Brower, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 13 AT 9:45 PM

It's the battle of the bands! Broadway's hottest stars unite for one night only to bring you songs from your favorite boy bands and girl groups. Who would win in a sing off between The Backstreet Boys and The Spice Girls? Are you Team One Direction or Team Pussycat Dolls? Join us and root for your favorites! Produced by Linnae Medeiros.

Featuring Emily Bautista, Griffin Binnicker, Stephen Brower, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Robby Clater, Holli' Conway, Lila Coogan, Jordan Dobson, Keri René Fuller, Devon Hadsell, Fernell Hogan, Spencer LaRue, Emily Kristen Morris, Dan Piering, Adi Roy, Anthony Sagaria, Allysa Shorte, Kristin Stokes, and more stars to be announced!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY VALENTINE'S DAY! - FEBRUARY 14 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

The 9:45pm performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means.

Valentine's Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at Feinstein's/54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway's greatest love songs. Whether you're dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won't forget!

Featuring Gerard Canonico and Devon Meddock, Joey Contreras and Brian Russell Carey, Charlie Franklin and DeLaney Westfall, Laurel Harris and Rob Marnell, Peter LaPrade and Ian Fairlee, Elliott Mattox and Michael Damian Fasano, Sydney Morton and Preston Truman Boyd, Kirsten Scott and Matthew Scott, Alexandra Silber and Alec Silver, Amy Spanger and Brian Shepard, Emerson Steele and Matt Gumley, Stephanie Torns and Benny Elledge

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

7:00 PM - $60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:45 PM - $55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

DENNIS VAN AARSSEN - FEBRUARY 15 AT 7:00 PM

"Dennis van Aarssen is a natural born performer with a voice of an old soul. He will take you to a romantic era gone by and then bring you back up to date with fresh new original songs that will have you singing all the way home. This show is not to be missed." -Kathie Lee Gifford

Dennis van Aarssen, 2019 winner of "The Voice" in Holland, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below and New York City solo concert debut. In an evening filled with beautiful jazz standards and surprising original songs, this old soul with young spirit honors the most famous crooners in history and brings their era to the 21st century. Dennis tells the unlikely, fascinating story of his young career, with songs we all know and love, like "That's Life," "Angel Eyes," and "Mr. Bojangles" as well as original songs like "Superhero," "Raise a Glass," and "How to Live." Dennis has thrilled European audience and is looking forward to now making his American debut!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! JULIAN HORNIK, FEAT. Gideon Glick, Taylor Trensch, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 15 AT 9:45 PM

Award-winning composer/lyricist Julian Hornik returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a night of new music. After premiering his songs at Carnegie Hall, Walt Disney Hall, and Davies Symphony Hall with the NY, LA, and SF Gay Men's choruses, respectively, he's thrilled to be back on stage joined by a cadre of friends and special guests. Expect pop-punk numbers about Walt Whitman's lovers, folk-inflected ballads about Tennessee Williams's familial strife, and a bucketful of queer quarter-life-crises condensed into song. Directed by Max Friedman and music directed by Daniel Rudin.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Gideon Glick, Wren Rivera, Taylor Trensch, and The Lazour Brothers.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

MAKE THEM HEAR YOU: AN ODE TO BLACK MUSICALS, FEAT. Austin Rivers & MORE! - FEBRUARY 16 AT 7:00 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

Happiness is a thing called... join us at Feinstein's/54 Below as we pay homage to the musicals that celebrate the unique and innate grace that is the Black Voice. It will be a joyous occasion as we come together to present a concert of songs, both familiar and new.

For "One Night Only," you'll step with Dreamgirls, dance with Porgy and Bess, fly with Cabin in the Sky, and much, much more. Featuring black artists from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond, this is a guaranteed night of fun. After the celebration, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Black Theatre Coalition - an organization working towards dismantling the systemically racist and biased ideology in the theatrical job space.

Featuring Khalifa White, Kyrie Courter, Salome Smith, Aaron Patterson, Nigel Richards, Oscar Whitney Jr., and Austin Rivers

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Megan Gallagher: GLAMOUR IS NOT GONE - FEBRUARY 16 AT 9:45 PM

Megan Page Gallagher makes her Feinstein's/54 Below solo concert debut with incomparable pianist/collaborator Drew Wutke in Glamour Is Not Gone. The show will feature the classics and standards of Broadway that have shaped Megan into the performer she is today, along with selections from music's most glamorous vocal-powerhouses. Featuring music from Harold Arlen, Jerry Bock, Jason Robert Brown, Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, and more, Megan's warm sense of elegance mixed with her sarcastic Long Island charm will invite you into a world that's both beautifully grand and conversationally intimate.

Megan's past performance highlights include appearing at such venues as Green Room 42, Arts On Site, and Feinstein's/54 Below for various singing engagements!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Andy Roninson, FEAT. Kate Baldwin, Thom Sesma, & MORE! - FEBRUARY 17 AT 9:45 PM

Jonathan Larson Award-winner Andy Roninson makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with a batch of world premieres as well as classics from his internationally-acclaimed podcast Take A Ten. With characters hailing from '70s Soviet Russia to the depths of outer space, Andy Roninson's songs take a sweet, funny, and sad look at what it means to be alive. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind chance to hear Broadway and top NYC voices bring this new, original work to life!

Directed by Alexa Smith

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Kate Baldwin, C.K. Edwards, Tony Award® winner Debbie Gravitte

Samantha Hahn, Lindsey M. E. Newton, Thom Sesma, Mariand Torres, and Carla Woods

Also featuring a select ensemble of students from the prestigious Manhattan School of Music: Daniel Espinal, Abigail Hammond, Andrew Morgan, Torinae Norman, Piatt Pund, Alison Simoneaux, and Ayanna Thomas

The band will feature Frédérique Gnaman on violin, Susan Mandel on cello, Beth Callen on guitar, Matt Scharfglass on bass, and Adam Wolfe on drums.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Melissa Errico: OUT OF THE DARK, THE FILM NOIR PROJECT - FEBRUARY 18 & 19 AT 7:00 PM

(featuring music from her new album)

The sound of a lonely saxophone, the melancholy patter of midnight rain, the velvet black of a city at night... and one perfect lonely chanteuse in a strapless gown... there's one word for it: Noir. Its music is essential to the Noir mystique, in vibrating circles of moody inspiration. Now, Melissa Errico, building on the triumph of her 2020 New York concert series devoted to "Mystery and Desire," offers Feinstein's/54 Below another unique & intriguing program - one of Noir songs, ranging from forties movie music (David Raksin's "Laura") to contemporary extensions of the sensibility, with new songs by Patricia Barber and David Shire. Noir is a French conception, too, and so Out of The Dark looks to songs in French by Barbra, a world premiere song by Michel Legrand; and even a bilingual lament by Adam Gopnik and the late Peter Foley, a beloved friend of Melissa's. Also: "The Man That Got Away," "Blame It On My Youth," and a playful Harry Warren gem "Checkin' My Heart."

Celebrate February with Melissa and the sexy, swinging music of voluptuous fatalism and doomed love, of smoky nightclubs and lonely hotel rooms, passion as crime and crime as passion- a sound that came to life in American movies of the forties and has been passed on to the world since as a permanent emotional field.

With her trademark wit, Errico is tonight's femme fatale, as much wounded as wounding, feeling her way through a night-lit world of uncertainty & mischief - Out of The Dark luxuriates in a darkness that reminds us of the light that love can bring. Join the mystery!

Musical direction by Tedd Firth & his quintet.

$55 cover charge. $90-$95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra - FEBRUARY 18 & 26 AT 9:45 PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of the rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who has created this enormously popular and enduring Sinatra series for Feinstein's/54 Below.

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 21 years, created more than 400 major concerts all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Produced, written, directed, & hosted by Scott Siegel

$55 cover charge. $75-$90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER: BROADWAY STARS AND RISING STARS DUET, FEAT. Kara Lindsay & MORE! - FEBRUARY 20 AT 7:00 PM

After two successful virtual concerts, 20 & Under Sing 20 & Over is thrilled to be celebrating Broadway live at Feinstein's/54 Below! The concert will commemorate Broadway musicals from 20 years ago (and back!) by pairing young rising stars - ages 20 and under - with Broadway stars from the Broadway or touring company that they're singing from. Join us for an evening that honors favorites like Tick, Tick... Boom! and Les Misérables, with special anecdotes from the creative teams in between. You won't want to miss this special encore event!

Featuring Broadway stars Kara Lindsay and Paige Davis and Rising Stars Catalina Almeida, Amelie Jacobs, Aaron Miguel Syi, and Mia Cherise Hall, with more Broadway and rising stars to be announced!

A part of the proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

Produced by Jorden Amir and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by Jorden Amir.

$50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT: FOR SHOW BY CARRIE CAFFREY AND EARL MARROW, FEAT. Emily Bautista & MORE! - FEBRUARY 20 AT 9:45 PM

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for a concert presentation of For Show, a propulsive original pop/rock musical exposing the harsh realities in the glittery world of high school show choir, where students grapple with a system designed to silence young women.

When choir geek Cassie Russell transfers to the prestigious Brentwood Prep for her senior year, she is single-minded in her pursuit of joining their famed champion show choir. But as she fights her way into their exclusive social circles, led by cold choir captain Brianna Morgan, Cassie learns that the criteria for earning a spot at Nationals is far more complicated than just talent. The show choir's charming director is sexually assaulting Brianna, but when the school starts asking Cassie questions about what she's seen, the price of her entrance to "Show" becomes her silence. For Show examines the complexities of harassment, complicity, and the price of success. In the ultra-competitive world of Brentwood Prep, what would you do for power, for influence, and For Show?

Featuring: Emily Bautista, Savidhu Geevaratne, Fernell Hogan, Milena Kayla Makse, Mia Anne Pelosi, and Gabriella Rodriguez.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW MUSICAL IN CONCERT: FORGET I SAID ANYTHING! BY SAMANTHA ROBERT - FEBRUARY 21 AT 7:00 PM

Join us in celebrating new musicals at Feinstein's/54 Below with an electrifying evening featuring the songs of Forget I Said Anything! In an unforgettable celebration of the new era of musical theater, Samantha Roberts takes us through a concept musical about connection and closure. Forget I Said Anything focuses on unhealthy relationships of all shapes and sizes and how to find peace in moments of struggle. Come together and experience "Stay Today," "Welcome Back," "Too Many Chances," "What if Something Better Comes Along," and "Invisible" like never before! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Something Better Productions, Samantha Roberts (composer/director), Christian Cantrell (Music Director/Orchestrator), Emily Hardy (Stage Manager/Technical Director) and Shelby Fairchild (Lighting Designer).

Samantha Roberts is a New York City-based Composer, Director and performer. In 2019, she founded Something Better Productions as a source of support for new musicals and young composers, directors and performers. In the past year, Something Better Productions has fully produced two new shows and is looking forward to an exciting season to come.

Starring Alexia Correa, Emily Brady, Samantha Roberts, Moss Jones, and more to be announced!

Ellie MacPherson: HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT! - FEBRUARY 21 AT 9:45 PM

Ellie MacPherson (The Play That Goes Wrong) is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. Happy Birthday, Mr. President! is a journey through the lives of the men (ugh, yes, all men) who have held our highest office. Join Ellie and her band The Secret Service as she chronicles the weird and human sides of our commanders in chiefs. Featuring a variety of music from Whitney Houston to Radiohead, old school rap to classic country, Ellie creates a fun and funny cabaret classroom about who we've let lead America. Because if Hamilton proved anything, it's that history is way more fun with songs!

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

George Salazar & Joe Iconis: TWO-PLAYER GAME 2.0: UPGRADED EDITION - FEB 22-26 AT 7:00 PM (FEB 25 PERFORMANCE AT 9:45 PM)

The February 26 performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

George Salazar and Joe Iconis reunite! After being the first show back post-shutdown, George Salazar and Joe Iconis return to Feinstein's/54 Below with an expanded, reloaded, upgraded, reinvented version of their acclaimed cabaret act Two-Player Game.

Salazar, the Drama Desk-nominated actor known for Be More Chill, Lightning Thief, Godspell, and tick tick BOOM, joins with Iconis, the Larson Award-winning musical theatre writer known for Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, Love In Hate Nation, The Black Suits, and his songs for "Smash"... for an intimate yet mind-melding concert you'll never forget!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening featuring the songs of Joe Iconis, as performed by George Salazar. The two have collaborated on several musicals in the past, and here you'll get a chance to see George share showstoppers he has originated on stage, songs he'd never get to sing, brand new material from upcoming musicals, and more. Expect a rock-and-roll evening of hilarious characters, soaring vocals, and the unstoppable energy of two artists on the rise on stage all by themselves...

Awesome party

I'm so glad I came.

$75 cover charge. $75-$115 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Luke Williams & COMPANY: SPEAK UP - FEBRUARY 22 AT 9:45 PM

"It's 2022, and I have something to say."

Luke Williams is at the piano again- and this time, he's brought along an incredible cast of Broadway performers to debut a brand new collection of songs about joy, heartbreak, and (somehow) the American Dream.

Luke has built his career in New York combining pop, rock, and musical theater at world-class venues across the city, so it's fitting for this songwriter to bring a night of original music to his cabaret home at Feinstein's/54 Below. And there's always room for your favorites, so keep an ear out for Luke's signature mashups featuring hit songs from stage, screen, and radio.

Join us as Luke Williams and his spectacular band lead the way from dancing to crying to dancing again, with help from some of the greatest voices New York City has to offer.

Featuring Ryan Andrews, Ben Bogen, Kristy Cates, Jennifer Diamond, Sean Doherty, Jasmine Forsberg, Troy Iwata, Ashley LaLonde, and Daniel Quadrino.

The band will include Billy Smolen on bass, Joshua Roberts on drums, and music director Luke Williams on piano.

Arrangements by Luke Williams. The associate producer of this show is Larisa Jiao.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

THE FOUR ALT WIVES OF KING HENRY VIII - FEBRUARY 23 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below this February because, for one-night-only, the four alternate queens of Broadway's hit musical SIX are LIVE! Hear the incredible Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke's jaw-dropping vocals on the music of legendary pop and R&B queens from throughout historemix. You loved them in SIX, and now you can sing along to your favourite queen's songs in Broadway's Living Room at The Four Alt Wives of King Henry VIII!

The band will include Kimi Hayes on guitar, Lee Mortti on bass, Elena Bonomo on drums, and music director Emily Marshall (Be More Chill) on piano. Arrangements by Emily Marshall, Macy Schmidt (Tina), and Jim Hogan (T.3).

Produced by Jared Trudeau & Benjamin Nissen

Associate Produced by Larissa Jiao

Note: This concert will not feature any songs from the musical SIX.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

NEW WRITERS AT 54! Oliver Houser - FEBRUARY 24 AT 9:45 PM

Join us for an unforgettable evening of original tunes by one of musical theater's most compelling new voices, Oliver Houser. Winner of the inaugural Stephen Schwartz award, the ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award, and a Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellowship, Oliver has headlined at the Kennedy Center and has presented and developed his work across the country at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Village Theatre, the NAMT festival and beyond. Featuring a host of guest Broadway performers, join Oliver in his Feinstein's/54 Below debut for an inspiring evening of new music capturing the ridiculous, heartbreaking and joyful experience of being human.

New Writers At 54! is an ongoing series at Feinstein's/54 Below showcasing exciting work by today's hottest emerging voices, curated by Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Tepper and Assistant Programming Director Alexa Spiegel.

Featuring Jesse Weil, Geena Quintos, Patrick McDermott, and Serena Parrish.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Julia Murney: SOOTHE MY SOUL - FEBRUARY 25 & 28 AT 7:00 PM

Julia Murney returns to Feinstein's/54 Below to share in the magical situation known as a non-zoom concert. With the help of music director Will Van Dyke, a kick ass band and a few wonderful guests, she's revisiting some oldies and dipping into some new; sharing songs that simply make her feel good. She hopes they make you feel good, too.

Julia has appeared on stages from NYC to Kuala Lumpur, performing in shows including Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party and Wicked, singing with symphony orchestras, and generally having a grand time. You may also have seen her on your television or movie screen as good moms, bad moms, hot moms, waitresses who may be moms, or - if you didn't blink - as Jon Hamm's secretary. Her solo album I'm Not Waiting, as well as several original cast albums and the like, are available wherever you can get digital music.

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED - FEBRUARY 27 AT 7:00 PM

We're Still Here and Back in Business for SEASON ELEVEN! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Music Direction by Joseph Goodrich.

Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien, & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

Special guests are Ramona Mallory and Sarah Rice.

Starring Lucy Austin, Evan Harrington, Brian Charles Rooney, Lucia Spina, Gabrielle Stravelli, and Alton Fitzgerald White.

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Jessie Hooker-Bailey AND Gilbert L. Bailey II POPULAR IN HIGH SCHOOL: SONGS WE GREW UP ON - FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:45 PM

This performance will also be livestreamed through BroadwayWorld Events.

Broadway's married couple, Jessie Hooker-Bailey and Gilbert L. Bailey II, make their Feinstein's/54 Below debut in, Popular in High School: Songs We Grew Up On. They've performed simultaneously on Broadway in shows like Waitress, Beetlejuice, A Bronx Tale, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, but for the first time ever Jessie and Gil are excited to team up and perform together on a New York stage. This dynamic duo will take you on a nostalgic trip through the not so distant past with R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop goodies from the late 90's and 2000's that you know and love! And who knows, they may even squeeze a hit show tune or two in there too!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

54 SINGS 2012: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO THE SONGS OF 10 YEARS AGO! FEAT. Dillon Klena, HENRY PLATT, & MORE - FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:45 PM

"Titanium." "Payphone." "Somebody That You Used To Know." These iconic songs embody an exciting and nostalgic year that changed the world of music forever: 2012. Come join an all-star cast of Broadway performers and cabaret's best at Feinstein's/54 Below as we look back and personalize the music that made us.

Featuring Senzel Ahmady, Elizabeth Bedley, Richie Cardile, Jordan Dobson,, Sean Doherty, Morgan Dudley, Brody Grant, Zach Hess, Autumn Hurlbert, Dillon Klena, Jenn Lancaster, Isabelle Lawley, Ramone Nelson, Henry Platt, Adi Roy, Analise Scarpaci, and Alyssa Wray.

Produced by Zachary Hausman

Associate produced by Ashley Haber.

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining froom staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.