Gen Parton-Shin Joins Stevie Holland and Justin Sargent for PLATINUM DREAMS In Concert at 54Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present a first-time ever concert event featuring the songs from the new musical Platinum Dreams.

The score plus some contextual dialogue will be performed in what's sure to be a historic and unforgettably entertaining evening. The concert will feature Stevie Holland (Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter), Justin Sargent (Spiderman:Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages) and Gen Parton-Shin ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Next to Normal & The Last Five Years in Japan).

Joe Barros will be directing, with Music Direction by Jason Wetzel.

Platinum Dreams in Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 30, 2023, at 7PM. There is a $40-$50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available HERE! Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT PLATINUM DREAMS

Platinum Dreams was created by award-winning composer Gary William Friedman (The Me Nobody Knows, Taking My Turn, TV's "The Electric Company") and acclaimed and award-winning recording artist-writer-performer Stevie Holland. Platinum Dreams was conceived and developed utilizing the scores from Friedman's and Will Holt's Broadway/Off-Broadway shows Platinum and Sunset (plus some new songs by Holland and Friedman).

Set in 1977, with a score encompassing 70's rock, 40's big-band, and A Contemporary Theatre sound, Platinum Dreams tells the story of LILA HALLIDAY, a musical movie star of the 1940's hoping to make a comeback by recording her first-ever solo album, DAN HARDIN, a hot rock 'n' roll star looking to keep his relevance on the charts, and JAMIE STILES, a record producer/studio owner who is DAN's former writing partner and former lover. The story is about how destiny brings together three disparate, talented people with their own agendas, and how they ultimately grow to accept each other and go on with their lives and fulfill their dreams.

The early shows Platinum and Sunset are rich with theater lore and include legendary names like Tommy Tune, Joe Layton, Alexis Smith, Tammy Grimes, and Bruce Vilanch.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.