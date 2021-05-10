GYPSY IN MY SOUL: DAWN DEROW SINGS EYDIE GORME To Debut May 23rd

May 3rd, 2021 - Bistro and MAC-award winner Dawn Derow is debuting her latest cabaret performance, GYPSY IN MY SOUL: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé on Sunday, May 23rd at The Bijou Theatre. Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer Eydie Gormé is known for her gold record hits, including "If He Walked Into My Life," "Sabor a Mi," "This Could Be the Start of Something Big" and so many more. Renowned music director Ian Herman and director Jeff Harnar worked with Dawn to craft this stunning, vibrant performance. This multi-award winning production trio previously worked together on MY SHIP: Songs from 1941, and have teamed up again for this journey through the music of Eydie Gormé. Mr. Harnar, in fact, will be joining Ms. Derow as a special guest in the show, alongside another special guest, renowned singer and musician, Danny Bacher. Find information on the performance and the virtual broadcast HERE.

"Eydie Gormé is one of the best vocalists of all time, in my opinion and many others," Dawn shares on why she chose Eydie Gormé for her latest cabaret offering. "I didn't start listening to her until about 2015 and once I did, her powerful vocal ability won me over. In this show, I'm not trying to impersonate her or sound like her. I am bringing her vast catalogue of songs she recorded throughout her five-decade career to audiences of today. She's worth a tribute, and I wanted to shine my light on her story and career, so that today's listeners will embrace and love her music as much as I do."

The debut performance for GYPSY IN MY SOUL: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé was originally slated for March 14th, 2020 at The Beach Cafe in New York City. As the show grew closer, COVID-19 took hold of New York City and forced Dawn to cancel her event. While disappointed, Dawn continued to prepare for the show's debut, and aimed to premiere it in 2021. With live music slowly returning to New York City and beyond, Dawn decided to work with The Bijou Theatre in Bridgeport, CT and the Musae platform to bring the music to audiences both in-person and virtually. Ticketgoers have the choice to attend the performance in-person, socially distanced at the venue, or to stream the show live from home. With revolutionary 360° cameras, audience members can watch the show from the comfort of their home while immersing themselves in the venue and setting through virtual reality technology.

Dawn will be also performing GYPSY IN MY SOUL: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé this summer in Cape Cod. You can find additional performance dates below.

A New Yorker by way of Cape Cod, Dawn Derow grew up in Eastham, MA and graduated from the Boston Conservatory with a Bachelor's Degree in Music: Vocal Performance & Opera Emphasis. She has performed around the world, and performed in prestigious venues such as Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall. Dawn Derow is known in the cabaret and performance community as being a versatile singer who can move smoothly from one vocal genre to the next. Derow's 2014 album MUSIC 4 TWO with guitarist Sean Harkness earned her a "Best CD" nomination from the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC), which is available online. In 2015, Derow won her first MAC Award for her work in the duo show REVOLUTION with Kathleen France. Derow employed her formidable opera singing in her solo show LEGIT: A CLASSICAL CABARET in 2016 and captured a Bistro Award for "Outstanding Vocalist." In 2018, Derow won the MAC Award for "Best Female Vocalist" for her critically acclaimed solo show, MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941. She will be releasing the corresponding album in summer 2021. Additional information and performance dates for Dawn Derow can be found on her website at DawnDerow.com.

GYPSY IN MY SOUL: Dawn Derow Sings Eydie Gormé

Performance Dates

Friday & Saturday, July 30th & 31st

The Cotuit Center for the Arts

4404 Falmouth Rd, Cotuit, MA

Sunday, August 22nd

The Cultural Center

307 Old Main Street South, Yarmouth, MA

Read more of what some of the most respected individuals in the cabaret world have said about Dawn Derow:

"As she proved with her past shows, the critically-acclaimed Legit and the award-winning My Ship: Songs From 1941, Dawn Derow excels at singing any music genre. I can't think of a more ideal vocalist to express the songbook of the legendary Eydie Gorme than this dynamic cabaret and concert performer." Stephen Hanks, Award-Winning Reviewer and Cabaret Show Producer

"It turns out Dawn Derow can sing anything... each musical offering is one served up on a silver platter of mellifluousness by the honey-voiced virtuosa."

Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld.com

"A nearly flawless cabaret offering, presented by a supremely accomplished artists.... Derow's rich voice has a remarkable range.... She shines in a variety of genres."

Cabaret Scenes Magazine

"A program that was nostalgic, sentimental and very entertaining, a sparking show.... With The House That Built Me, Dawn Derow proved without a doubt that she is a star."

NitelifeExchange.com

"Infectious! .... Derow is nothing if not multi-faceted."

Woman Around Town

