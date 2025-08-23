GREAT BIG STUFF: A TRIBUTE TO DAVID YAZBEK to Play at Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Green Room 42 will present “Great Big Stuff: A Tribute To David Yazbek” on Sunday, August 31 at 9:30 PM.

The show, produced by Spencer Sher (54 Sings Vulfpeck), Julia Schemmer (Puppetry on Broadway), with direction by Peter Charney (A Eulogy for Roman) and Musical Direction by Noah Turner celebrates the work of musical theater composer David Yazbek.

Following his illustrious career in the arts, the show covers music from shows such as Tootsie, Dead Outlaw, The Full Monty, and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels!

The cast features Sara Al-Bazali (Heathers), Delaney Brown (Jagged Little Pill), Dexter Conlin, Emily Fink (Dead Outlaw), Giselle Gutierrez (Mrs. Doubtfire), Josiah Hicks (Mrs. Doubtfire), Ian Laudano, Sean Steele (Kinky Boots), and Bekah Zornosa.

Both in-person and livestream tickets are available. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at: tinyurl.com/greatbigstuf

About The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – established in 2017 and located in the heart of the Theater District at YOTEL Times Square – is a sophisticated cabaret venue renowned for its vibrant and diverse programming. Recognized by The New York Times as “Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot”, lauded by Playbill as "The Place for New Musicals", and celebrated by Time Out New York for hosting the “Best Cabaret Show of 2024”, The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of New York City's theatrical nightlife.