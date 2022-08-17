GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST to Make Debut At Rockwood Music Hall in September

GHOSTS OF WEIMAR PAST will make its debut at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3 on Friday, September 2 at 8:30pm. From the gritty 20s, tumultuous 30s, and uncertain 40s, cabaret existed as a way to criticize and defy the faults of society.

Ghosts of Weimar Past, a 2021 nomination for Best Show by Broadway World Cabaret Awards, is full of LGBTQ+ anthems and anti-Nazi songs that were sung under the very nose of fascism. Featuring creator/chanteuse Artemisia LeFay and the Orchestra of the Depraved pianist/vocalist Hannah Mount, accordionist Mary Spencer Knapp and violinist Tiffany Weiss).

Ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191856®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.seetickets.us%2Fevent%2FGhosts-ofWeimarPast%2F501271?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Youtube link: https://youtube.com/shorts/LHwmiurIlgo?feature=share