Free Concerts Celebrate 100 Years Of Chicago Cabaret

Chicago has a unique place in the history of cabaret, being the first American city to nurture hundreds of clubs with the intimate and often improvised entertainment first found in Paris in the 1880s.

Never before has there been such a collection of Chicago's entertainers coming together to celebrate 100 Years of Chicago Cabaret! African American performers, prominent on the Southside of Chicago and in Paris, where black expatriate performers flourished, as well as fringe LGBTQIA burlesque and drag performers who are often overlooked contributors to this art-form of storytelling through song, alongside Broadway and Great American Songbook hits.

This two-part series is free to the public -but registration is required.

The series is made possible by a grant from Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, as part of "Chicago In Tune", a new city-wide festival celebrating Music in the Key of Chicago in the Year of Chicago Music. The 100-year history of cabaret in Chicago will premiere on Chicago's Southside at the Haven Entertainment Center in Bronzeville.

100 Years of Chicago Cabaret! is produced by Chicago Cabaret Professionals in a joint project with Working In Concert (Black Voices in Cabaret and Cabaret Connexion), and Cabaret Project. The cast includes: Arlene Armstrong, Anne Burnell, Mark Burnell, Cynthia Clarey, Evelyn Danner, Patrick Davis, Elizabeth Doyle, The Feathered Beaus, Claudia Hommel, Lynne Jordan, Willy LaQueue, Ava Logan, LaShera Moore, Daryl Nitz, P. NoNoire, Spider Saloff, David Stephens, Denise Tomasello, Margaret Murphy Webb, Honey West, and Bobbi Wilsyn, with musical direction by Mark Burnell and Elizabeth Doyle, directed by Anne Burnell, Kyle Hustedt, Daniel Johnson, and David Stephens.

Admission is free but reservations are required. Seating is limited, masks must be worn when not seated and proof of vaccination shown at the door. Appetizers and cocktails available for purchase.

100 YEARS OF CHICAGO CABARET! Concerts will be September 19 & October 3 at 3:00pm (doors open at 2:30)Haven Entertainment Center 923 E 43rd Street Chicago IL 60625(parking available west of building)

Tickets are free but reservations are required. Seating is limited (limit 2 per person).Register at ChicagoCabaret.org.