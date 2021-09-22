Francine's Gold Room Returns To Sid Gold's Tonight

Every month we hit Golden Hour at Sid Gold's with Francine's monthly burlesque extravaganza. Friends and strangers alike join for this sizzling show complete with chanteuses and showgirls. Francine (Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon (SHOWTIME), The Pink Room Burlesque) hosts and sings in-between champagne breaks and costume changes. There's no telling whether she'll sing Sinatra or Gaga but she'll do it her way because she was born this way. Come for an hour of burlesque, drag & cabaret - stay for the live piano karaoke that follows!

The real stars of this show are the 24 Karat Cast of showgirls who will tantalize and delight the audience. THIS MONTH: Mia The MVP, Seedy Edie & Susie Dahl (Vault Keeper)

Make sure to warm up your voice with whiskey and bring your autograph book because this one hour show leads into a night of live piano karaoke led by Wendy Yip where anyone, even your favorite movie star, could show up! Bring your Excelsior Pass, lose your inhibitions!

Francine's Gold Room

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

7:30pm doors; 8pm show (SHARP) $20 door

Brown Paper Tickets: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5231600

Sid Gold's Request Room

165 West 26th Street, NYC 10001

212-229-1948

https://sidgolds.com

Hosted by Francine "The Lucid Dream"; 24 Karat Cast: Francine, Mia The MVP, Seedy Edie & Vault Keeper, Susie Dahl

Francine "The Lucid Dream" is a singer, burlesque performer and producer of both The Pink Room & Dreamboat Burlesque. She is the Queen of Como Lake, Italy (2017), Miss Twin Peaks (2016) & "The Susan Lucci of Burlesque" (New York Burlesque Festival, 2018). She has appeared on NBC's Today, Showtime's "Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon" , ABC's Nightline as well as WNYC's 44 Charlton at The Greene Space. Francine has had the honor of sharing the stage with Colin Quinn, Horatio Sanz, Murray Hill, Bridgett Everett and entertaining such notables as Lady Gaga, Donatella Versace, Kate Upton, Seth MacFarlane, Joaquin Phoenix & Jeremy Renner.