Francesca Amari, Melissa Driscol, Kurt Kelly and More Join PIANO BAR LIVE!

Featuring new performers with every show, Piano Bar Live! streams this Tuesday, March 30 at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino and guests Francesca Amari, Melissa Driscol, Kurt Kelly, Mark Oleszko and Zoe Brooke Reed, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

Join us this TUESDAY, March 30th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Nominated Vocalist of the Decade by BroadwayWorld Palm Springs 2020 and CV Music Awards Best Jazz Vocalist in 2020 & 2018, Francesca Amari is a singer/cabaret artist from Palm Springs, CA. She has performed widely coast-to-coast, including Birdland, The Triad, 92nd Street Y, The Gardenia, Catalina Jazz Club, Mbar, Rockwell Table, E Spot/ Vitello's, Purple Room and more. Amari has also toured with her Gilda Radner tribute, performs weekly at the COPA Nightclub with The Mod Squad Variety Show and theatrically has appeared in the premiere of Midlife! The Crisis Musical by Bob and Jim Walton. She is the recipient of a Desert Theatre League (DTL) award for best professional actress as Reno Sweeny in Palm Canyon Theatre's Anything Goes and has been nominated by BroadwayWorld and DTL nominations for Gilda, Sister Robert Anne's Cabaret Class and Women Behind Bars, among many other theater credits. Amari is also an audiobook director and has been teaching and directing children's theatre for 30 years. www.FrancescaAmari.com

Melissa Driscol has performed widely in Los Angeles area theater. She has worked extensively with Kay Cole, original cast member of A Chorus Line, in productions of A Chorus Line, The Music Man, My Fair Lady, All That Jazz and Follies. Her additional theatrical credits are many, including The Last Five Years, Steel Magnolias, Merrily We Roll Along and Into The Woods, among others. Driscol has toured with the USO and has performed in cabaret on about 15 different cruise ships. Since 2007, she has been an event producer at New York's Stonewall Inn, has produced over 200 events and shows there and "can't wait to get back to the stage at Stonewall.... my home away from home." During the pandemic quarantine, Driscol developed an online series called Original Artist Series, wherein she interviews talent from all artistic arenas.

Mark Oleszko is a New York-based music director, pianist, composer, educator and piano bar performer. His performance experiences have spanned various stages, ranging from The Apollo Theatre to The Highline Ballroom, Lincoln Center, Birdland Jazz Club, 54 Below and the Brooklyn Academy of Music. His work as music director for the new musical La Maupin in the 2017 Fresh Fruit Festival for new works garnered him an award for Outstanding Music Direction. He sends love to his family, friends, and students! You can find him online at @markoleszko

Zoë Brooke Reed is a Los Angeles native, currently studying to get her BFA in Musical Theatre at Shenandoah University. She most recently appeared as Esther Smith in Meet Me In St Louis atTheatre Aspen, and you can catch her as a series regular on the web show Generation Genius. Other stage credits include: Heathers (Heather McNamara), All Shook Up (Lorraine) and Bring it On the Musical (Nautica). @zoebrookereed