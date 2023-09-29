Florencia Cuenca to Perform at Joe's Pub Next Month

Florencia Cuenca, a brown Mexican immigrant singer, actress, and songwriter, is set to perform at Joe's Pub on October 8th for the highly acclaimed 'Broadway en Spanglish' project. This unique project, featuring Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, delivers a fresh interpretation of some of musical theater's most iconic tunes with new arrangements by Jaime Lozano.

For over a year, Florencia Cuenca has been involved in the 'Broadway en Spanglish' project, honing her skills and perfecting her performance. Her upcoming show at Joe's Pub is highly anticipated, and with the addition of special guests Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce, it promises to be an unforgettable evening.

Florencia Cuenca's performance at Joe's Pub on October 8th is not to be missed. Tickets are priced at $30 and can be purchased by the general public at the link below.

This is a fantastic opportunity to experience the magic of 'Broadway en Spanglish' firsthand and witness the incredible talent of Florencia Cuenca and the accompanying Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce.

For industry players and the general public alike, this performance is a testament to the power of music in bridging cultural divides and celebrating diversity. Florencia Cuenca's passion for creating opportunities for immigrants like herself to be on stage shines through in her mixed musical upbringing and her unique interpretation of beloved musical theater songs.

Mark your calendars for October 8th and join us at Joe's Pub for an evening of exceptional talent and groundbreaking music. Get ready to be captivated by Florencia Cuenca as she takes the stage for the acclaimed 'Broadway en Spanglish' project. This is a show you won't want to miss!