Fleur Seule Celebrates Their New Releases At The PREMIERE PARTY at The Triad September 26th

Fleur Seule

IN

"PREMIERE PARTY AT THE TRIAD"



OUR MUSIC FROM LOCKDOWN



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26TH, 2021 at 4:30PM

AT THE TRIAD THEATER

www.triadnyc.com



THE TRIAD THEATER, presents Fleur Seule in Premiere Party at the Triad on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. Fleur Seule, Manhattan's very own retro jazz band, debuts at The Triad Theater for the release concert of their new album, Vaya Con Dios, and the premiere screening of their new music video, Necesito Saber. Fleur Seule will be performing songs from their 6th studio album recorded during lockdown; a blend of originals, and fresh covers of beloved tunes by The Carpenters, Linda Ronstadt, and Fleur Seule's songbird herself. The finale will be the premiere screening of their newest music video, also written and produced by Allyson Briggs, the driving force behind Fleur Seule, known affectionately by her fans as "The Glamour Girl of Jazz." With over 43 artists involved in the production, this epic video defied the odds of 2020 and allowed the group to create a thrilling burst of music and joy.

"Hear Allyson Briggs' voice in all its glorious beauty." - All About Vocals

Joined by some of New York City's finest musicians, Fleur Seule is thrilled to share their international variety and timeless elegance in one of Manhattan's greatest venues for live music. Bandleader and Songbird, Allyson Briggs, will be joined by Andy Warren (Musical Director, Trumpet, Percussion), Jason Yeager (Piano), Michael O'Brien (Bass), Paul Francis (Drums), Cameron Mizell (Guitar) and Ellie Goodman (Fiddle) to recreate their album live for the first time in front of an audience! You will leave the show humming and will be able to take the tunes home with you, as CDs will be available for purchase.

"VAYA CON DIOS Relaxes, Refreshes, and Rejuvenates" - Broadwayworld.com



Fleur Seule in Premiere Party at the Triad plays The Triad Theater (158 W. 72nd Street) on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 4:30pm. There is a $20-$25 cover charge and a 2 beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.triadnyc.com. Tickets for the in-person performance or online livestreaming option are available by calling: 212.362.2590



MORE ABOUT Fleur Seule

From The Rainbow Room to The Copacabana, Fleur Seule has brought fresh life to Old New York. Described by Michael Feinstein as, "One of the most incredible talents out there today," Allyson Briggs has kept the live music scene booming in Manhattan, including during the depths of the pandemic. With a 7-year residency as the house band of Tavern on the Green, and multiple engagements for the public to listen and dance to their timeless music, Fleur Seule has created a culture of elegance and fun, with whimsical trips back in time. Whether it's a night in Old Havana sung in Spanish and Portuguese, or a USO themed big band night with Andrews Sisters hits, Fleur Seule brings authenticity to every song, making their audiences feel as if they truly are part of a bygone era. Allyson led the way with her weekly livestream concerts to cheer up friends and fans during lockdown, and now is the time to celebrate how far we have come. Join us in person, or online with the streaming option!

Band website: www.fleurseule.com



MORE ABOUT THE TRIAD THEATER

The Triad Theater, has been home to the original productions of Forbidden Broadway, Celebrity Autobiography, Forever Plaid, Nunsense, and many more shows that went on to become some of the most successful Off-Broadways shows in history. Tucked away inside a beautifully kept theater on the Upper West Side, The Triad nurtures artists and shows that are on their way to greatness. In fact, according to The Triad, "Lady Gaga made her professional debut on our stage as part of the Circle in the Square Cabaret Program."



Located at 158 West 72nd Street, The Triad Theater features many shows weekly with cover charges ranging from $15-$40. www.triadnyc.com