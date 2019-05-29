Feinstein's/54 Below To Celebrate Marvin Hamlisch

This Sunday, June 2nd at 7:00 pm will be a special show celebrating the 75th Birthday of the multi award-winning Marvin Hamlisch is being presented by Steven Brinberg at Feinstein's/54 Below, 254 West 54th Street, NYC 10019. Michael Lavine is the Musical Director, with a special appearance by Terre Blair Hamlisch.

The show will feature*: Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra), Todd Buonopane (Spelling Bee), Craig Carnelia (Composer: Working, Sweet Smell of Success), Daisy Carnelia (Elf, The Bad Years), Erin Davie (Grey Gardens), Penny Fuller (Tony nominee for Applause and The Dinner Party), Mary-Pat Green ("American Horror Story", Sweeney Todd), Rupert Holmes (Writer of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Nutty Professor), Leah Horowitz (High Button Shoes, Follies), Mark Koeck (High Button Shoes), Marissa McGowan (Kiss Me Kate), Jack Noseworthy (Sweet Smell of Success, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, A Chorus Line), Joey Pero (Bandstand), Owen Tabaka (Billy Elliot), and other surprises.

The show will present some of Marvin's hits from some of his Broadway shows as well as some songs from the films. There will also be some obscure gems like "Harts Not Diamonds" and "Smile."Tickets are $40-$50, premium $80 cover charge and an additional $6 if purchased at the venue.

There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. *artists are subject to change

Marvin Hamlisch (June 2, 1944 - August 6, 2012) was an American composer and conductor. Hamlisch was one of only fifteen people to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards ("EGOT"). He is one of only two people (along with composer Richard Rodgers to have won those four prizes and a Pulitzer Prize ("PEGOT"). He is one of ten people to win three or more Oscars in one night and the only one other than a director or screenwriter to do so. A CHORUS LINE, the multi award-winning and Pulitzer Prize musical classic was one of his nine theatrical productions. He scored 48 films, winning many industry awards. He was musical director and arranger of Barbra Streisand's 1994 concert tour of the U.S. and England as well as of the television special, Barbra Streisand: The Concert, for which he received two of his Emmys. Hamlisch held the position of Principal Pops Conductor for numerous orchestra across the continent.

Steven Brinberg was born and raised in NYC, and attended NYU. He created his first SIMPLY BARBRA show in 1993 at Don't Tell Mama cabaret where it ran a record-breaking 4 years, winning two MAC awards and a BISTRO award. The constantly updated show was subsequently seen in over 40 US cities and 9 countries including tours of Australia, The Far East, Spain, Mexico and several runs in London's West End at theatres The Charing Cross, SoHo Revue Bar and Leicester Square Theatres and The Edinburgh Festival. His London debut at the Jermyn Street Theatre broke all box office records and was extended repeatedly. He was nominated for a 2018 Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles. Steven toured for over 12 years with the late Marvin Hamlisch (Barbra Streisand's musical director and composer of THE WAY WE WERE and A CHORUS LINE). Their symphony concerts together included appearances at the Kennedy Center and several co-starring Broadway legend Barbara Cook. His two CDS available are SIMPLY BARBRA LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS. He is featured on the new album "Hamlisch Uncovered". For more information visit www.simplybarbra.com





