Feinstein's/54 Below Postpones JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED to August

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, has postponed tonight's April 27th duo concert -- Jane Bruce and TUCKER in JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED -- until Monday August 10 at 9:30PM.

They look forward to teaming up for their special duo concert, which will represent a culmination of collaboration, snatched between Broadway performances, TV tapings, and recording sessions. This world premiere will feature spectacular original songs and re-interpretations of the duo's favorite tunes.

Jane Bruce and TUCKER in JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday August 10 at 9:30PM. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Prior to making her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill this fall after being a member of the world premiere company at A.R.T., JANE appeared in The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway) and The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River). She was recently nominated for the 2020 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play for her work in the Off-Broadway show Original Sound at The Cherry Lane Theatre. Her original EP "It's You" is out on all music streaming platforms. An ASCAP Harry Chapin Workshop alumnus, TUCKER has written and performed his songs all over NYC and LA; he recently performed his original "Love in the Light" for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back digital online fundraising concert in support of the LGBTQ+ nightlife community. TUCKER has also sung on- and off-camera at "SNL," knocked off syndicated Top 40 pop parodies for iHeart Media, and backed up the legendary Carole King live on "The Today Show." In addition to writing songs for other artists, he is currently hard at work on his own recorded artist project.





