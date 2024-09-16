Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – Sept. 16 to Sept. 22, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including Hispanic Heritage Month shows, a Rodgers & Hammerstein tribute and RuPaul's Drag Race star Alec Mapa's hilarious new show about cancer.

Mon. Sept. 16 @ 7 pm

Karen Mason: JUST IN STYNE at Birdland

Tickets available here.

What: Karen Mason’s transcendent Jule Styne tribute show

Multi award-winning Broadway, concert, and recording artist Karen Mason will present “Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule,” which honors Jule Styne, one of her favorite songwriters on Monday, September 16 at 7 pm. From the first time she sang for Mr. Styne in New York City, to performing in his honor at Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona, Karen has made the songs of Jule Styne a part of her musical life. This encore concert includes Broadway tunes “Just in Time” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” and pop standards “It’s Magic” and “Every Street’s A Boulevard in Old New York.” Karen will be joined by Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort.

(Read a Q&A with Mason about this show and a review of the first edition at Birdland)

Price: Tickets for this show start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 food or drink minimum per person.

Mon. Sept. 16 @ 9:30 pm

THEIR PRONOUNS ARE ÉL/ ELLE/ ELLA: CELEBRATING TRANS LATINE PERFORMERS at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening celebrating trans latine performers

¡Oye! Welcome to Their Pronouns Are Él/ Elle/ Ella, a concert all about trans Latine performers playing their dream roles! Starring performers from all over the gender spectrum and Latin America, this concert aims to uplift and inspire audiences to open their minds to what is possible on stage… and off! You won’t want to miss this kickoff to Hispanic Heritage Month!

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tues. September 17 @ 7 pm

7 pm – Leslie Ayvazian: MENTION MY BEAUTY at Pangea

Tickets available here.

What: A candid one-woman show detailing history through personal stories

MENTION MY BEAUTY is a one-woman performance piece of Leslie Ayvazian reading from her memoirs. She speaks candidly about navigating the anti-war movement, the women’s movement, and the sexual revolution. There’s also the heartbreak of the expectations of Armenian parents still reeling from the Genocide of 1915. Leslie tells decidedly unsentimental, often hilarious stories of her life as a young woman surviving the cultural revolution without a plan.

Price: Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage).

Weds. Sept. 18 & Thurs. Sept. 19 @ 7 pm

Elizabeth Bougerol: APPETITES at Joe’s Pub

Tickets available here.

What: An evening of old-school jazz and blues (and a few stories) about pulling up a chair to the smorgasbord of life

Hot Sardines co-creator and frontwoman Elizabeth Bougerol is capping a decade with her little big band, performances from Montreal to Newport, 70 million Spotify streams, a sold-out 2024 Carnegie Hall debut, and their 30th show at Joe's Pub. Now in her first solo project, Elizabeth examines the hunger that drove her to ditch her midtown cubicle and chase the dream of re-imagining classics by the likes of Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith, and Peggy Lee in a 21st-century context. Devouring the good, finding the sweet in the bitter, and learning to savor everything in-between. Featuring The Dulcetones.

(Read a Q&A with Bougerol about this show.)

Price: Tickets are $36 plus fees. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Thurs. September 19 through Sat. September 21 @ 7:30 pm

HOT JAZZ & SWING: THE JLCO WITH Wynton Marsalis at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Tickets available here.

What: An impeccable jazz concert celebrating revitalized early arrangements

The Ertegun Jazz ConcertThe JLCO with Wynton Marsalis welcomes audiences back to the House of Swing for the 2024-25 season with revitalized arrangements of classic 1920s and 30s tunes, with music direction by Wynton Marsalis and saxophonist, composer, and award-winning scholar Loren Schoenberg.

(Read a Q&A with Schoenberg about this show.)

Price: Tickets start at $42 for balcony seats.

Fri. Sept. 20 & Sun. Sept 22 @ 7 pm

Alec Mapa: HA! PENIS at the Laurie Beechman

Tickets available here.

What: A hilarious and honest show about Alec Mapa’s battle with cancer

During his worldwide comedy tour, actor and comedian Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty, Doom Patrol, Frasier, RuPaul's Drag Race) was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Undaunted, he fulfilled his club dates from French Polynesia to The Caribbean all without disclosing his terrifying illness! In HA! PENIS!, Alec recounts in hilarious, graphic and inappropriate detail his treatment and full recovery, the power of denial and what happens when you make the decision to go on no matter what.

Price: Tickets start at $25. There is a $25 food/drink minimum.

Sun. September 22 @ 4 pm

Meg Flather: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN TODAY at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A Rodgers and Hammerstein tribute show

Meg Flather’s Brick Room tour continues with an encore of Rodgers and Hammerstein Today.

In this show Meg explores the iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein Songbook through the lens of a contemporary female singer/songwriter. A good decade ago, Meg began to revisit this beloved music from her youth and was struck by how relevant their compositions are in the 21st century. “Rodgers & Hammerstein were precursors in tackling discrimination and domestic violence, and questioning the fairness of the American Dream,” Meg observes. “They told true war stories and took us all over the world, including writing a show featuring the first all-Asian Broadway cast in Flower Drum Song. They created strong female characters, vulnerable male characters, and did all of this against a backdrop of such respect for the environment.” Rehearsing the piece while the world battled Covid-19 only deepened Meg's thesis: “They tell our story today.”

Read an interview with Meg about the Brick Room series.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

Sun. September 22 @ 7 pm

Jaime Lozano & Florencia Cuenca: BROADWAY EN SPANGLISH ALBUM RELEASE at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

What: An evening featuring some of musical theater’s most iconic contemporary tunes with a Mexican twist

Husband and wife duo Jaime Lozano and Florencia Cuenca are back at 54 Below with their acclaimed project Broadway en Spanglish to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and the upcoming release of their anticipated album by Concord Theatricals Recordings. Featuring live accompaniment from the renowned Mariachi Real de México de Ramon Ponce. You’ll hear songs from shows such as Hamilton, Waitress, Disney’s Frozen, and others, along with exciting new arrangements by Lozano.

(Read a Q&A with Lozano and Cuenca about this show.)

Price: Tickets start at $51 (including fees). There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Sun. September 22 @ 7 pm

Artemisia LeFay: WASTED GIRL at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

What: A uniquely sinister and sultry show featuring original Weimar-inspired music

After bringing such uniquely sinister and sultry shows as "Ghosts of Weimar Past" and "Phantoms of the Cabaret" to Don't Tell Mama, Artemisia LeFay is back at this theatre (and back to her spectral shenanigans) with a brand new show of all original songs. Named after her in-the-works debut album (and the dark kabarett song that started it all), "Wasted Girl", Artemisia LeFay, alongside pianist Renee Guerrero (and other special guest musicians) will lead the audience through a meandering melange of melodies borne of the twisted imagination of fraulein LeFay, learning of the strange and true stories that inspired them. Artemisia believes in the resurrection of the vintage sound, and hopes, with the attending of the show, that you shall, too.

Price: There is a $20 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

