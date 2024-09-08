Interview: Karen Mason Honors A Broadway Legend With JUST IN STYNE at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer Karen Mason is back at Birdland on Monday September 16 at 7 pm with an encore of her Jule Styne tribute show. Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule highlights the history and career of Styne, one of Mason’s favorite songwriters. The show features a wide range of selections with music written by Styne, including Broadway tunes like “Just in Time” and “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” and pop standards “It’s Magic” and “Every Street’s A Boulevard in Old New York.”

Mason was transcendent in the first edition of this show on March 25th, with a joy-filled evening that evoked the ethos of Styne’s song, “Make Someone Happy.” If you missed that one, make sure that you check her out on September 16th. Tickets are available on Birdland’s website. Karen will be joined by Christopher Denny on piano and Tom Hubbard on bass. The show is directed by Barry Kleinbort.

Below, read a conversation with Mason about Just in Styne.

How do you feel doing your Jule Styne show at Birdland again?

I am thrilled to be doing this glorious music again! I absolutely loved doing this show the first time. My collaborators, Barry Kleinbort and Christopher Denny, and I worked so hard and with such joy and passion. Actually, we always work with that full energy. And ain’t that the crazy part of this world of cabaret: all that work and you do the show a few times! But it does not every diminish the passion at all!

And I love singing at Birdland! Jim Caruso and Gianni Valenti have created such a sweet home for a lot of us!

Where did the inspiration to do this show originally come from?

Well, we were looking at the date ahead for Birdland and wanting to challenge ourselves with something new. I have a good deal of Jule Styne music already in my shows, so we went from there! It just felt like a natural progression! Barry has such an amazing knowledge of songs that he always introduces me to. And Chris and Barry are so brilliant at arranging the songs for the show and for me, in particular. Well, it was just inspired how this show came together!

You’ve already taken a turn playing Mama Rose in Gypsy. Aside from that character, what would your dream role from a Jule Styne work be?

Well, I have already played Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. One of my first jobs after moving to New York was, like a lot of actors who move to NYC, out of town! I did the show for Music Theatre of Wichita, opposite a dear friend, David Brummel, who I had such a crush on. Perfect, right? So between Gypsy and Funny Girl, that kind of covers the roles I would love or be able to play. So ain’t it grand that I get

to sing the songs from all of his shows! There are so many great Jule Styne songs I want to sing that I foresee a Jule Styne II...and perhaps Jule Styne III!

What have you been listening to lately?

Actually, I have been listening to a lot of David Kenney’s “Everything Old Is New Again” shows. He has such a broad and amazing swath of music and artists, that I learn new artists to pay attention to. And also, some older artists I have not truly heard their entire catalog. I find these days, it is hard to actually discover people and music anymore because shows are so specifically categorized. It helps me to find those shows that are more broad spectrum.

What else is coming up next for you?

Lots of exciting things, for sure. I have shows in some new cities. I have a new CD (Karen Mason... And All That Jazz) coming out which is always fun and exciting. And I am doing a lot of traveling, which I love. I like to feel that forward momentum. Personally, I am trying to be better at enjoying and living in the present. Not always easy for someone in show business! And definitely not easy for me.

Just keep an eye out for those new projects I am working on! And see you there.

Tickets to Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule on September 16 are available on Birdland’s website.

Read a full review of the show here.

Find more on Karen Mason at her website.

Header photo credit: Gene Reed

