Review: JUST IN STYNE: KAREN SINGS JULE Spreads the Joy at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Karen Mason was transcendent in JUST IN STYNE: KAREN SINGS JULE at Birdland Jazz Club. The versatile singer rocked the house last night, on Monday March 25th with a gorgeous selection of Jule Styne classics. Mason opened with a medley of Styne songs, sung comedically; at one point, she staggered significantly over the word “people” to thunderous laughs from the audience. The medley opened with “Let Me Entertain You,” which she sang tongue-in-cheek, throwing in a nod to Styne: “he’ll make you feel good / I think he’s real good.” “I want your spirits to climb” could epitomize the theme of the night, and Mason did that quite well, with her inimitable combination of acting chops and unbeatable belting. Mason pointed out early on that Styne wrote these great complex melodies for actresses, allowing them to shine, which Mason did throughout the night. Styne also specialized in writing bouncy, happy, joyful songs – a perfect choice for Mason, who has impeccable comedic timing. (She’s also “very versatile,” as she proved again and again.)

She wove stories throughout the show, noting that her first community theater role was as Mazeppa in Gypsy at age 19, and she was so good they promoted her to the lead in Funny Girl in the next show, so she went from “over the hill stripper” to Fanny Brice in one year – “an accomplishment not even Barbra Streisand can boast,” as she quipped.

Mason took us on a mini history of Styne’s songs, with a sampling of his 1940s World War II songs meant to keep spirits up at home, his Hollywood era (“It’s Magic” and “I’ve Heard That Song Before”), and of course, his durable work in musical theater. She was accompanied by Christopher Denny on the piano (also serving as Music Director) and Tom Hubbard on bass. (In one clever moment, on the song “Together Wherever We Go” Hubbard chimed in on the bass, playing the instrumental as the third vocal part.) The entire night was fluid and fun. Towards the end, she did an emotional rendition of “Rose’s Turn,” exiting the stage until cries for an encore brought her back for the lovely “I Have You to Thank” from Ruggles of Red Gap (which of course led to her thank yous). Mason finally closed the show with a number that she said she felt summed up the Styne ethos: “Make Someone Happy.” The show definitely succeeded in doing that.

At one moment during the show, there was a slight stumble between Mason and the pianist on which song they were going to do next. Denny joked, “You’d think this was the first time we were doing this or something,” and Mason fired back, “Don’t get too used to it – it’s the last time too.” For the sake of future Styne and Mason fans, I sure hope it isn’t the last time they mount this particular show, as that would be a shame. However, whatever Mason does next, I hope you can make it to see her – she’s outstanding.

Find more on Karen Mason at her website.

Find more great shows at Birdland on their website.